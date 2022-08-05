Donald Trump endorses Leora Levy for Senate in rally phone call





Donald J. Trump surprised Connecticut Republicans Thursday night by endorsing Leora Levy for the U.S. Senate during a live phone call to an audience in Montville that included Levy’s two rivals, Themis Klarides and Peter Lumaj.

Levy said the former president’s phone call came without warning during the city’s Republican committee fundraiser. She could be seen pacing the parking lot on her phone, deep in conversation. She said the call amounted to a brief interview with the former president, who asked her about the issues and his competitors.

“President Trump is full of surprises,” Levy said.

When asked after the event when she knew about the endorsement, she replied, “Just that minute…I almost didn’t answer the call.”

She said the endorsement was a great honor.

“It will help me tremendously,” she said.

The phone call came as the Republican town of Montville’s committee neared the end of its annual summer barbecue, where the three candidates for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate delivered what will be among their final speeches. before the primary on Tuesday.

The crowd cheered Levy and the emcee, Wills Pike, as they announced Trump was in line. They held Levy’s cellphone in front of a microphone as Trump spoke.

“I give Leora Levy my full and complete endorsement tonight, and she’s going to come out and win this primary,” Trump said. He said she would defeat Senator Richard Blumenthal, whom Trump has repeatedly mocked on social media over his Vietnam service claims.

“He’s a total liar. He’s a bastard. But Leora is a wonderful woman,” he said. “It’s an honor to support her.”

Pike played down the impact of the endorsement, as did Klarides and Lumaj. The local city committee endorsed Klarides in the primary.

State Senator Paul Formica, R-East Lyme, Themis Klarides, candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, and Mary Fay, Republican candidate for state comptroller, watch Donald Trump endorse Klarides’ rival , Leora Levy, for nomination at a GOP event in Montville. Mark Pazniokas / Mirror CT

Klarides, the former House Republican leader, has publicly acknowledged that she did not vote for Trump in 2020, while Levy and Lumaj frequently mention their continued loyalty to the former president.

Trump teased the crowd about his potential involvement in Connecticut politics.

“I’m going to go up there and have a big rally or something,” Trump said.

