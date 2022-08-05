Bidyut Chakrabarty – Visva-Bharati will review a book on Narendra Modi today





A Visva-Bharati building. Picture file

Visva-Bharati will hold a program on Friday to review a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chancellor of the central university, prompting a section of campus to allege the politically-charged event was programmed by the vice-chancellor to appease powers in New Delhi. The exam which will be held in both online and offline mode will be chaired by VC Bidyut Chakrabarty who will be joined by his peers from three central universities.

The three VCs are Vinod Kumar Jain from Tezpur University, Rama Shanker Dubey from Central Gujarat University and Shrinivasa Varakhedi from Central Sanskrit University in New Delhi. The book titled [email protected]: Dreams Meet Delivery contains chapters written by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankhar, President of the Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty, economist Arvind Panagariya, spiritual guru Sadhguru, co-founder Nandan Nilekani and author Amish Tripathi. It traces the journey of Modis since 2001 when he became Chief Minister of Gujarat. It’s too political a book. Why is the event organized? For whose benefit? asked a professor from Visva-Bharati, a university founded by Rabindranath Tagore. Faculty sources detained Chakrabarty during whose controversial tenure numerous allegations of attempts to saffronize the Tagore campus in Santiniketan were directly responsible. He is trying to suck the powers that be in Delhi into organizing such an event, a source said of the planned event in the university’s central library lecture hall. It will be another one of his unpopular decisions that will draw criticism from various quarters and possibly cause unrest on campus, he added. Sections of the faculty opposed to Chakrabarty attributed the event to several official complaints against him, including those from the saffron camp, before Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Stacks of letters were sent against Chakrabarty to the Prime Minister and the Union Minister of Education. Many, even in the BJP, have serious issues with the way he runs the show here. His often arbitrary and unnecessary actions have upset countless Visva-Bharati and Santiniketan residents, a teacher said. The latest in a long line of complaints was filed by Jawhar Sircar, a member of the Rajya Sabha of Trinamul Congress, a retired bureaucrat and public intellectual, who demanded from Pradhan a central team to investigate the situation in Visva- Bharati under Chakrabarty, and the bad blood caused between the authorities and a very large part of the university employees. Much of the taxpayers’ money is wasted on unnecessary and often vindictive litigation by the university against its own people. Out of about 50 cases against his own teachers and other staff, eight have already been lost by Visva-Bharati, a teacher said. University sources said the books are usually reviewed in the university magazine Visva-Bharati Quarterly published in three languages ​​Bengali, English and Hindi. But a seminar-like event to review a book, this one also about a prime minister, is unprecedented, a source said. A senior Variety official, however, pointed out that Modi is also Visva-Bharati’s chancellor. Chakrabarty has also courted controversy by inviting political leaders, including ABVP organizing secretary of the student wing of the RSS, Sunil Ambekar, to Halakarshana (plowing ceremony) in 2019. Mahua Banerjee, Visva-Bharatis’ acting public relations officer, declined to comment when asked if there was a need to organize the book’s review.

