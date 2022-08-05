Politics
Indonesians Pertamina pressured to buy Shells stake in Masela LNG project
The Indonesian government is pushing state oil company Pertamina to buy Shells (LON:SHEL) 35% stake in the Abadi liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the Masela block offshore Indonesia, led by Japans Inpex (TYO:1605).
The Masela development has long struggled to gain traction. Additionally, Shells’ divestment process has so far failed, adding further uncertainty to the stalled project, which contains 360 billion cubic meters (cm) of gas in the Abadi field.
As a result, Indonesian President Joko Widodo instructed his government to explore options for state-owned companies, including Pertamina, to buy Shell’s stake in the project.
The development of the block is important for Indonesia as it seeks to significantly increase upstream gas production this decade. For Japan, the project is seen as increasingly strategic following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Japan, as part of the G7, has taken a stand against Russia, which endangers Japanese interests in the Sakahalin-2 LNG export project in the Russian Far East.
At the end of July, Widodo, known locally as Jokowi, met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo, where they discussed funding opportunities for the project, including from the Japanese Bank. for International Cooperation (JBIC) under a joint credit facility. .
Pertamina to buy Shells from Masela?
On Wednesday, Dwi Soetijpto, the head of Indonesian upstream regulator SKK Migas, said the government was discussing what percentage of Shells’ 35% stake in Masela Pertamina could buy. Inpex, which operates the development, controls the remaining 65% stake.
Dwi said Pertamina was reviewing commercial details and expected to complete its study by September, local media reported. Previously, Dwi encouraged Pertamina to take a 15% stake in the project.
In recent years, Pertamina has taken over giant blocks, such as Mahakam and Rokan, which have stretched its resources. Indeed, Pertamina has not answered whether it has the ability to take over a significant share of Masela, Dwi noted during a meeting at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry (ESDM).
At the meeting, Energy Minister Arifin Tasrif said the government was designing financing instruments to support Pertaminas’ participation in the proposed development.
Arifin added that besides Indonesian oil and gas companies, American companies were also discussing with Inpex about possible participation in the project.
As Energy Voice previously reported, Shell’s 35% stake in the Masela block offshore Indonesia is valued at between $800 million and $1 billion. But, despite the blocks’ proximity to Asian demand markets, it has proven difficult to find buyers for one of the world’s largest undeveloped gas resources.
Inpex, Japan’s biggest oil and gas explorer, said earlier this year it hopes to start production at Masela in the early 2030s, if a final investment decision is made in the second half of that year. decade.
Inpex said in August 2021 that it did not expect to make a final investment decision (FID) until around 2024-25, two years later than the previous forecast of 2022-23.
The need to integrate carbon capture and storage (CCS) or carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) adds to the complexity and cost of the project.
The Abadi field is heavy in carbon dioxide (CO2). Adding CCS or CCUS will likely make the project even less commercially attractive than it already is. But the growing push towards decarbonization, especially among Japanese companies, makes Abadi’s development nearly impossible without CCS.
However, developments in global geopolitics could give more impetus to Tokyo to revive Abadi’s development if a buyer for Shells’ stake can be found.
Developing Abadis’ proposed 9.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) onshore liquefaction project will be technically challenging and was previously expected to cost between $18 billion and $20 billion. The project includes a large FPSO unit capable of processing 51 million cc of gas per day and up to 36,000 barrels of condensate per day, as well as a main deepwater pipeline from the Abadi field to the proposed liquefaction facilities on Yamdena in the remote region of Tanimbar. He is.
Ironically, the project could have been well advanced by now, perhaps even producing, if Indonesian President Joko Widodo had not vetoed the previously proposed and potentially cheaper floating LNG (FLNG) concept in 2016. The project had been approved by Energy and Minerals Resources. Ministry, as well as upstream regulator SKK Migas. At that time, Inpex and Shell estimated that the FLNG option would cost around $14 billion.
