China. Xi Jinping’s Taiwan Invasion Plan Torn to Pieces as Beijing Navy Evaluates It | World | New





Tensions in Asia soared this week when US President Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, triggering several live-fire military drills from China. Ms Pelosi made the trip as part of her Asia tour despite numerous warnings from China to avoid the island. Even those in the United States, including President Joe Biden, have suggested the visit could be passed on. Beijing has since responded to the trip by launching military drills in areas surrounding Taiwan, with Taiwan reporting that missiles were fired near its waters just off the island.

Taiwan responded by putting its military on high alert. Tensions could escalate further after five Chinese missiles were fired into Japan’s exclusive economic zone. China views Taiwan as a breakaway state and aims to one day reunite it with the mainland. In recent years, many security experts have feared that Beijing could grow frustrated and invade Taiwan. While China has a much larger and better equipped military, one expert said an invasion would not be straightforward. In July, CNN spoke with various military experts about how a Chinese invasion of Taiwan might play out.

Phillips O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, made some surprising remarks. He said: “The idea of ​​China invading Taiwan is a slaughter for the Chinese Navy.” Mr O’Brien argued that Taiwan’s investment in cheap but effective anti-ship missiles will make it difficult to penetrate their defenses. He continued, “Taiwan is mass-producing these things. And they’re small, it’s not like (China) can eliminate them all. “What is cheap is a surface-to-ship missile, what is expensive is a ship.” Thomas Shugart, a former U.S. Navy submarine captain, also agreed that China would come under heavy fire. READ MORE: China ridiculed as Xi Jinping’s war plans are dismantled

But he says China’s huge numerical advantage could be too much for the Taiwanese, as long as Beijing is willing to lose a lot of ships. Mr Shugart added: “There will be hundreds, if not thousands of (Chinese) ships there to absorb these (Taiwanese) missiles.” Howard Ullman, a former US Navy officer, wrote an article on the same issue for the Atlantic Council in February. He said: “With a potential defense force of 450,000 Taiwanese today, China would need over 1.2 million troops (out of a total active force of over 2 million) who would need to be transported to several thousands of ships.” Mr Shugart concluded that China “simply does not have the military capacity and capability to launch a full-scale amphibious invasion of Taiwan in the foreseeable future”. Any invasion would not only be decided by battles at sea, as competition in the air is also important. DO NOT MISS

China-Taiwan LIVE: Two dozen Chinese fighter jets launched [INSIGHT]

Cheap Electronics Funded China’s Terrifying Army – Jonathan Saxty [INSIGHT]

BBC Breakfast sheds light on the horrific fallout from Pelosi’s trip [ANALYSIS]

While China would once again have the upper hand, experts say Beijing’s troops would once again face big challenges. Taiwan has a deal with the United States that would see Washington supply anti-aircraft weapons, and according to Janes, a firm specializing in the military, national security, aerospace and transportation, Taiwan’s investment in its own weapons means its missile production capabilities have tripled in recent times. years. Finally, China’s lack of combat experience could also prove crucial. The country last saw active combat in 1979, in a border dispute with Vietnam. Bonnie Glaser of the German Marshall Fund of the United States also told CNN that in the 1979 battle China “really had a bloody nose, it wasn’t a very successful operation.” She added, “Thus, the Chinese military today is not battle tested, and it could suffer heavy casualties if it does attack Taiwan.” The war in Ukraine has also shown how difficult invasions can be. Russian forces entered the country in late February with the aim of seizing the capital Kyiv and overthrowing the government led by President Volodymyr Zelensky. Five months later, Russia holds about 25% of Ukrainian territory, mainly in southern and eastern Ukraine. Ukraine is now launching a counter-offensive in hopes of being able to drive the Russians away from key towns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1650685/china-xi-jinping-taiwan-invasion-navy-military-massacre-spt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos