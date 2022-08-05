Trump lambasted by Dick Cheney as former VP stars in daughter’s latest ad





Former Vice President Dick Cheney calls ex-President Donald Trump a ‘coward’ and says Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is ‘fearless’ as he stars in the latest ad released by his re-election campaign girls.

“In the history of our country, which spans 246 years, there has never been an individual who poses a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election by using lies and violence to hold on to power after voters rejected him,” says the elder Cheney in the ad, which the younger Cheney began airing on Thursday, a week and a half before facing a challenger endorsed by Trump in Wyoming’s single congressional seat in the Republican congressional primaries.

“He’s a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election and he lost big. I know that, he knows that and deep down I think most Republicans know that,” claims the former vice president, as he points to Trump’s repeated unproven claims that his 2020 election loss to President Biden was due to massive voter fraud.

Liz Cheney was the oldest of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for instigating the deadly storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The attack was carried out by right-wing and political extremists. other Trump supporters who sought to disrupt Congress’ certification of Bidens’ Electoral College victory in the 2020 election.

Cheney, a conservative lawmaker and defense hawk, was immediately attacked verbally by Trump and his allies, and in May last year she was ousted from her House GOP number three leadership position.

She has stressed the importance of standing up for the nation’s democratic process and putting country before party, and is one of only two Republicans to serve on a special select committee organized by House Democrats that is investigating the riot at the Capitol. The committee made headlines and got a lot of national attention this summer as it held televised hearings.

Trump, stepping up his efforts to oust Cheney from Congress, endorsed Harriet Hageman when she entered the race last summer. And the former president and his allies successfully urged some of the other anti-Cheney candidates to drop out of the primary and coalesce around Hageman.

Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman speaks with voters at an Albany County GOP breakfast in Laramie, Wyoming on Jan. 8, 2022. (Harriet Hageman’s Congressional Campaign)

Cheneys’ campaign tells Fox News the new ad will air statewide in Wyoming on television and digital and streaming platforms and is backed by a six-figure buy.

In the spot, the former vice president says he and his wife, former second lady Lynne Cheney, “are so proud of Liz for standing up for the truth, doing what’s right, honoring her oath to the Constitution so that so many people in our own party are too scared to do it. Liz is fearless. She never backs down from a fight.

“There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to ensure that Donald Trump is never near the Oval Office again. And she will succeed,” the former second in command said. . “I’m Dick Cheney. I proudly voted for my daughter. And I hope you do too.”

Cheney paused in March when the Wyoming legislature decided not to scrap same-day party registration in the primaries, which would have prevented Democrats from crossing party lines and registering as Republicans. to vote for her in the state primaries. The decision by the Wyoming legislature was seen as a defeat for Trump and his allies, who pushed to end party registration the same day.

Trump’s repeated attacks on Cheney have also fueled his record fundraising over the past year. But, while Cheney enjoyed a vast fundraising advantage over Hageman, the most recent poll in the primary suggested Hageman held a very large double-digit lead over the beleaguered incumbent.

Cheney, in two recent Sunday talk show appearances, noted that her leadership role on the House Select Committee on January 6 outweighs her efforts to be reelected to a fourth term representing Wyoming in bedroom.

Speaker Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Speaker Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., listen to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which is holding a hearing at the Capitol in Washington on June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

“I work hard to win every vote,” Cheney said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.” But she stressed: “Given the choice between keeping my seat in the House of Representatives on the one hand or ensuring the survival of our constitutional republic and ensuring that the American people know the truth about Donald Trump, I will choose the Constitution. and the truth every weekday and twice on Sundays.”

Hageman’s campaign adviser, Tim Murtaugh, said in a statement to Fox News that “Liz Cheney should drop the claim that she is running for re-election. She has been fundraising with Democrats in California and New York for decades. months for his feverish dream of running for president.”

“Voters know she’s quit her job representing Wyoming and is pursuing her own personal war with Donald Trump,” Murtaugh said. “That’s why people are sick of her, and this ad only reinforces that point. This ad will make more dollars for Democrats, but in a Republican race in Wyoming, it just reminds people why they’re voting. for Harriet Hageman.”

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in New Hampshire.

