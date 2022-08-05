Boris Johnson would win Conservative Party leadership race: poll





BBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson still has support from voting members of the ruling Conservative Party over prime minister candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, research shows published Wednesday showed. Truss, the Foreign Secretary and Johnson ally, currently leads Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, with 60% of the vote, according to a poll of 1,043 Tory members conducted by YouGov from July 29 to August 2. However, if Johnson was in the running, he would beat both candidates with 40% of the vote, which would drop support for Truss to 28% and Sunak to 23%. UK law does not allow a resigning prime minister to seek the nomination. UK PARLIAMENT DELETES HIS TIKTOK ACCOUNT AMID CHINA CONCERNS Voters also expressed the view that Johnson should not have been forced to resign from his post, according to the new poll, with 53% of voters rejecting the idea that Johnson’s actions as prime minister were worth resigning. resign. Johnson announced his resignation as prime minister after a wave of scandals hit the administration, including backlash when it emerged Johnson knew a member of parliament had a history of sexual misconduct and consistently promoted the member, as well as the fact that his administration flouted his violation of COVID-19 protocols during a nationwide lockdown. Johnson is still prime minister until a new leader is chosen. Johnson’s supporters have praised his handling of the UK’s response to the war in Ukraine, which includes a close relationship between the leaders of the two countries, his advice on the country during Brexit, when the UK left the European Union, and its guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic fallout. Truss leading the poll among voting party members asked who would best handle six important issues, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, defence, migration, cost of living, housing and national health service . Sunak scored highest among voting members when it came to helping the country work with the NHS and the cost of living, although only 30%-31% named him the top candidate on both questions. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER The inquiry comes after the Conservative Party introduced new security measures ahead of the September prime minister’s election. Nearly 180,000 Conservative Party members will receive ballots by August 11. In the original party system, members were allowed to edit their votes while the ballot remained open, but supposed vulnerabilities in the system have raised concerns that hackers could edit the ballot. a voter, and the new system now provides a unique code that will only allow one vote to be fixed, the party announced on Wednesday.

