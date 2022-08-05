17 leaf symbol of independence





RADARSEMARANG.ID, Temanggung Hundreds of tobacco farmers on the slopes of Mount Sumbing joined in the prayer before the first harvest. The petition sent to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, was read out at Makukuhan Dusun Dukuh Seman Land Court, Wonosari Village, Bulu District, Temanggung Regency on Wednesday evening (3/8). This common prayer is that this season’s tobacco harvest will bring many blessings and prosperity to the farmers. Farmers hope that this year’s crop can be fully absorbed by the manufacturer and the price will live up to expectations. They also perform the ritual of picking tobacco during the harvest period. As a symbol of the commemoration of Indonesian Independence Day on August 17, they processed 17 pieces of tobacco leaves. Also, in Javanese customs, element number 7 means Pitulungan or helper. This activity is also a commemoration of the Khaul Ki Ageng Makukuhan event. He is believed to be the central figure of the carrier of tobacco seeds from gifts given by Sunan Kudus in ancient times. It is the forerunner of Temanggung to become one of the core quality tobacco producing areas. In addition, the activity continued with the reading of a petition addressed to President Joko Widodo. Chairman of Indonesian Tobacco Growers Association (APTI) DPD Central Java along with APTI national leadership Wisnu Brata said there are 3 main points in the petition resulting from people’s agreement tobacco. They asked President Joko Widodo to cancel the revision of PP 109 of 2012 regarding the safety of materials containing health addictive substances in the form of tobacco products. In addition, the President postponed the tobacco excise hike to 2023. And urged the President to immediately formulate a tobacco protection policy as well as a national trading system. Farmers urged the president to consider various things that will happen. Moreover, the current economic situation has not fully recovered, Vishnu said. According to him, tobacco is the source of life for many people, including in Temanggung Regency. However, it is constantly played. In fact, tobacco growers have made a significant contribution to the country, reaching Rs 210 trillion per year. We cannot remain silent. Must resist. The review speech must be canceled, he explained. (your/your)

