An opportunity for Christians to mark the history of Iran

On the heels of US President Joe Biden’s visits to Israel and Saudi Arabia, Russian President Vladimir Putin has attended meetings in Iran, prompting many Christians to revisit end-times prophecies found in the Bible.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. When I saw the stunning photo of President Putin holding hands with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following a meeting in Tehran, my heart sank. This image is further proof of God’s faithfulness. Bible prophecies about events in the Middle East begin to unfold.

On the one hand, it is exciting to see these developments unfold before our eyes. On the contrary, it also means that difficult days are ahead of us. Right now there is an unprecedented opportunity to write history in Iran. I hope that we Christians are awake and ready to take advantage of the open heaven that has presented itself.

The meaning of the prophecy described in Ezekiel 38



In Ezekiel 38, the Lord reveals a coalition of six nations that will unite to attack Israel in the last days. Some of the names and places described by the prophet Ezekiel are unfamiliar to us today, but a closer examination of scripture and geography helps us translate these references into modern terms.

Ever so subtly, these nations line up one by one, and those not on this list are removed from the equation. For example, Ezekiel 38 refers to Russia, Iran, and Turkey, as well as several North African countries, as major players who will join forces to attack Israel.

For years, when people studied this prophecy, they wondered about the absence of Arab countries among the geographical areas mentioned. Aren’t the Arab countries Israel’s number one enemy? Aren’t they the ones who attacked Israel in 1967 and many other times over the years?

The reality is that over the past few years, Israel has made peace with these Arab countries, and they are now considered friends of Israel. Two Islamic nations, Iran and Turkey, want to be the leaders of the Islamic world, and now they are uniting with Russia. It’s a terrifying and diabolical alignment, but it’s biblical, so Christians have good reason to be a little restless.

When we consider this and other current events in the world, we see that the world is at a disconcerting crossroads, which further indicates that Bible prophecies about the end times are beginning to unfold.

What does this mean for Iran?

Putin’s visit to Iran follows Bidens’ visit to Israel, a nation that Iran has repeatedly threatened to attack. An attack could be imminent, given that Iran could be dangerously close to obtaining nuclear weapons.

Arab countries and Israel are certainly worried about Iran’s likely access to a nuclear missile. Ironically, Arab and Islamic nations trust the United States and Israel more than Iran. The reality is that the Iranian government is unpredictable and untrustworthy. It is believed that once they have the weapon, they will fight their way all over the Middle East.

Recent visits by Putin and Bidens to the region strengthen Arab nations’ relations with Israel and America. Israel has firmly stated that attacking Iran is on the table and that it will not allow Iran to have nuclear bombs. This means that if they must, they will attack Iran first, with or without US involvement.

Jeremiah 49 describes the destruction of Iran and promises God’s judgment and eventual blessing, specifically to Iran. I firmly believe that Iran will be the first Islamic nation that will turn to Christ. It is ready for a major transformation spiritually, socially, financially and politically, and it will soon be a Christian nation, as prophesied in Jeremiah 49:38.

How should Christians react?



In my work withLiving Iranian Ministries, saw millions of Iranians open to the Gospel for the first time. We have never seen this level of openness before. I have seen thousands of anti-Christian, pro-Islamic and pro-government people choose to reject Islam and come to Christ.

There is a historic opportunity right now to make history in Iran. Open heavens and open nations do not last forever. There is an incredible opportunity to build a Kingdom right now, and if we miss it, we will regret it.

How do you reach a seemingly inaccessible group of people? The answer is prayer.

I’m not talking about a Bless the Missionaries, Amen, type of prayer. We really need to connect with the Lord and recognize that we were facing the dark spirit of Islam and the prince of Persia mentioned in Daniel 10.

Let us unite as prayer warriors who know how to engage in spiritual warfare. It is this kind of prayer that pulls down strongholds (2 Corinthians 10:3-4) and binds the strong man (Mark 3:27). It is this kind of prayer that crosses impenetrable boundaries and seeps into the gates of the enemy. You may never enter Iran’s physical borders, but you can pray at your leisure throughout the country and region.

As we observe current events around the world and compare them to the scriptures, it is evident that these calamities and wars were foretold to us. God has prepared us so that when this happens we will not panic but be ready to take advantage of these times and establish His Kingdom.