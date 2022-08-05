Do anything we are not afraid of Narendra Modi: Rahul on ED action





New Delhi, August 04:

On Thursday, Congressman Rahul Gandhi denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi over what he said were pressure tactics to silence him and other opposition voices using central agencies. Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi after ED seals office of National Herald | Oneindia News *News “We will not be intimidated, we are not afraid of Narendra Modi,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters on ED’s action in the National Herald case. “Whatever they

[BJP]

won’t make any difference. I will continue to do the work to protect our country, its democracy and its brotherhood,” he added. Youth are country’s ‘asset’, but BJP casts them as ‘responsible’: Rahul Gandhi “They think that by putting a little pressure they can silence us. We won’t stay silent. We will oppose what the BJP is doing. We won’t be intimidated,” Rahul said. The ED on Thursday temporarily sealed the offices of the Young Indian (YI) company at the premises of the Congress-owned National Herald newspaper in Delhi amid an ongoing money laundering investigation. The seal was affixed in order to “preserve evidence” which could not be collected because authorized YI representatives were not present during the raids which were launched on Tuesday. The National Herald newspaper is published by Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL) and its holding company is Young Indian. The newspaper office is registered in the name of the AJL. The agency recently conducted the high-profile questioning of Congress Speaker Sonia Gandhi (in July) and her son MP Rahul Gandhi (in June) in the matter at its Delhi headquarters in addition to Kharge and Bansal. in April. Congress said that it gave a loan of Rs 90 crore to a struggling AJL between 2001-02 and 2010-11 and later in 2011 the shares of AJL were allotted to Young Indian and this debt a was converted into shares and the loan was extinguished. in the books of the AJL. Rahul Gandhi poses 10 questions to Center after opposition MPs suspended from parliament The ED claims that these transactions attract anti-money laundering charges, as a complex web of transactions and channeling of funds was undertaken by the party and its leaders to acquire AJL’s assets from a worth several crores of rupees. The Gandhis reportedly told the ED in their separate questioning sessions that no personal assets were made in the Congress-AJL-National Herald deal, as Young Indian was a ‘not-for-profit’ company set up under Section 25 of the Companies Act. . For the latest news and instant updates Allow notifications Already subscribed

