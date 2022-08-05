Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka interviewed in New York business investigation





The President’s senior adviser Ivanka Trump (R) and her brother Donald Trump Jr. listen during a rally in support of Republican incumbent Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of the Senate runoff in Dalton, Georgia on January 4, 2021 .

Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. and his sister Ivanka Trump were questioned under oath by attorneys as part of the New York Attorney General’s civil investigation into the Trump Organization, NBC News confirmed with two sources familiar with the investigation.

None of the Trumps invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to avoid answering questions, sources told NBC.

Their brother Eric Trump, who leads the Trump Organization with Donald Jr., invoked his Fifth Amendment right more than 500 times when questioned under oath as part of the investigation in October 2020, according to a court filing.

Their father, former President Donald Trump, is expected to be deposed by attorneys for Attorney General Letitia James in the coming weeks, sources told NBC.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

James is investigating allegations that the Trumps’ company incorrectly listed valuations of different real estate assets to obtain tax benefits and more favorable financial terms on loans and insurance.

For months, the Trumps had sought to avoid questioning by challenging subpoenas issued by James’ office.

But a Manhattan judge ordered them to submit to depositions.

However, those sessions, which were due to begin in mid-July, had been postponed by mutual agreement with James after the elder Trump’s first wife, Ivana, died on July 14 at his Manhattan residence. Ivana Trump was the mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

Since then, Donald Jr. sat down for questioning last week, sources said.

Ivanka was questioned on Wednesday.

Ivanka is a former top executive at the Trump Organization and served as a senior White House adviser to her father during his single tenure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/04/trump-children-questioned-in-new-york-attorney-general-probe-of-company.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos