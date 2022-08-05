Ukrainian Zelensky seeks direct talks with China’s Xi Jinping

In a new interview published Thursday in the South China Morning Post,Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his wish to have a direct conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

I would like to speak directly. I had a conversation with Xi Jinping a year ago, Zelensky said. Since the start of the large-scale aggression on February 24, we have officially requested a conversation, but we (did not have) conversation with China, although I think that would be helpful.”

Although China has taken an official position of neutrality regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, China and Russia maintain frequent and high-profile diplomatic contacts. In March, China joined Russia in a dissenting vote against a United Nations International Court of Justice ruling that ordered Russia to immediately suspend military operations in Ukraine.

When Xi and Putin met in Beijing three weeks before the invasion, their governments issued a joint statementto declarethat “the friendship between the two States has no limitsthere are no “prohibited” areas of cooperation. They also issued a joint statement imploring NATO to exclude further extension in Eastern Europe.

Putin and Xi met 39 times since 2013. As Zelensky’s requests to speak to Xi continued to be denied, Russian President Vladimir Putin even had a call with Xi in June to wish him a happy birthday.

Putin and Xi ahead of their February meeting in Beijing (AP/Ramil Sitdikov)

Without being discouraged, Zelensky is on a chimerical quest to drive a wedge between two men and two countries whose cooperation has only grown stronger as each endures an increasingly conflicted relationship with the United States and Western Europe. Zelensky told the Job:

“China, as a big and powerful country, could go down and somehow put the Russian Federation [in] a certain place.Of course, I would really like China to reconsider its attitude towards the Russian Federation.

China is “a very powerful state. It is a powerful economy. So (it) can influence Russia politically, economically. And China is [also a] permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Zelensky even went so far as to urge China to take punitive trade action against Russia:

I am sure that without the Chinese market for the Russian Federation, Russia would feel completely isolated economically. This is something China can do to limit trade (with Russia) until the end of the war.

Politely speaking, that’s extraordinarily unlikely. Chinese imports from Russia have surged since the invasion, as the Asian powerhouse benefits from reduced Russian oil prices. While the July counts have not yet been published, Russia was China’s biggest oil supplierin May and June, and purchases from China in April were 57% higher than the previous year.

It should be noted that China is also an important trading partner for Ukraine. Indeed, last year Ukraine imported more china Than any other country.

Trying to appeal to China’s self-interest, Zelensky said demand for Chinese exports could be damaged if the war is allowed to continue, as businesses and consumers around the world face higher food and energy prices. People should pay for energy resources rather than products from China,” he said. “China’s exports would decline. It’s 100%.

While cautiously expressing some degree of understanding of Xi’s interest in pursuing a nominally “balanced” position on the war, Zelensky argued that this was a situation involving unprovoked aggression:The Russians are the invaders, it’s a war on our territory, they came to invade us.”

China, however, expressed a far different view of the origins of the war. In April, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the United States was the “main instigatorof the conflict: