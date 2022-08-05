Politics
Ukrainian Zelensky seeks direct talks with China’s Xi Jinping
In a new interview published Thursday in the South China Morning Post,Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his wish to have a direct conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
I would like to speak directly. I had a conversation with Xi Jinping a year ago, Zelensky said. Since the start of the large-scale aggression on February 24, we have officially requested a conversation, but we (did not have) conversation with China, although I think that would be helpful.”
Although China has taken an official position of neutrality regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, China and Russia maintain frequent and high-profile diplomatic contacts. In March, China joined Russia in a dissenting vote against a United Nations International Court of Justice ruling that ordered Russia to immediately suspend military operations in Ukraine.
When Xi and Putin met in Beijing three weeks before the invasion, their governments issued a joint statementto declarethat “the friendship between the two States has no limitsthere are no “prohibited” areas of cooperation. They also issued a joint statement imploring NATO to exclude further extension in Eastern Europe.
Putin and Xi met 39 times since 2013. As Zelensky’s requests to speak to Xi continued to be denied, Russian President Vladimir Putin even had a call with Xi in June to wish him a happy birthday.
Without being discouraged, Zelensky is on a chimerical quest to drive a wedge between two men and two countries whose cooperation has only grown stronger as each endures an increasingly conflicted relationship with the United States and Western Europe. Zelensky told the Job:
“China, as a big and powerful country, could go down and somehow put the Russian Federation [in] a certain place.Of course, I would really like China to reconsider its attitude towards the Russian Federation.
China is “a very powerful state. It is a powerful economy. So (it) can influence Russia politically, economically. And China is [also a] permanent member of the UN Security Council.
Zelensky even went so far as to urge China to take punitive trade action against Russia:
I am sure that without the Chinese market for the Russian Federation, Russia would feel completely isolated economically. This is something China can do to limit trade (with Russia) until the end of the war.
Politely speaking, that’s extraordinarily unlikely. Chinese imports from Russia have surged since the invasion, as the Asian powerhouse benefits from reduced Russian oil prices. While the July counts have not yet been published, Russia was China’s biggest oil supplierin May and June, and purchases from China in April were 57% higher than the previous year.
It should be noted that China is also an important trading partner for Ukraine. Indeed, last year Ukraine imported more china Than any other country.
Trying to appeal to China’s self-interest, Zelensky said demand for Chinese exports could be damaged if the war is allowed to continue, as businesses and consumers around the world face higher food and energy prices. People should pay for energy resources rather than products from China,” he said. “China’s exports would decline. It’s 100%.
While cautiously expressing some degree of understanding of Xi’s interest in pursuing a nominally “balanced” position on the war, Zelensky argued that this was a situation involving unprovoked aggression:The Russians are the invaders, it’s a war on our territory, they came to invade us.”
China, however, expressed a far different view of the origins of the war. In April, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the United States was the “main instigatorof the conflict:
“As the culprit and main instigator of the Ukrainian crisis, the United States led NATO to pursue five rounds of eastward expansions in the next two decades since 1999. NATO’s membership has grown from 16 to 30, and the organization has moved more than 1,000 kilometers east to somewhere near Russia’s borders, pushing the latter against the wall. .”
Sources
2/ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukraines-zelensky-seeks-direct-talks-chinas-xi-jinping
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Watch the German Football League live August 5, 2022
- Poliovirus detected in wastewater samples from two New York counties August 5, 2022
- 4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Faizabad, Afghanistan, no casualties August 5, 2022
- Fight filmed, man knocked out in Hollywood Beach – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports August 5, 2022
- Draft FEC says Google’s plan to keep campaign emails free from spam is legal August 5, 2022