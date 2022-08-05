Dick Cheney critics call out hypocrisy as he blasts Donald Trump in new ad





Former Vice President Dick Cheney has been lambasted by critics after he railed against former President Donald Trump in a campaign video for his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney. The former vice president is pictured at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 24, 2017. Ethan Miller/Getty

Critics are chastising former Vice President Dick Cheney on Twitter, alleging hypocrisy after he posted a political ad denouncing former President Donald Trump as the biggest ‘threat’ in US history.

Cheney appeared in video released Thursday by the campaign of his daughter, U.S. Representative from Wyoming Liz Cheney, who faces a tough primary challenge after becoming one of Trump’s top Republican foes for chastising him for false claims of a “stolen” 2020 presidential election and his actions on January 6, 2021. In the video, the former vice president made it clear he agreed with his daughter while urging Wyoming voters to see the primary as a referendum on Trump and his electoral lies.

“There has never been an individual who poses a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Dick Cheney says in the video. “He tried to steal the last election by using lies and violence to hold on to power after voters rejected him. He’s a coward, a real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. know that, he knows that and deep down I think most Republicans know that.”

“Liz is fearless,” he added. “She never backs down from a fight. There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to ensure that Donald Trump is never near the Oval Office again. And she will succeed.”

Backlash from the video included comments pointing out that Cheney’s time as vice president came after former President George W. Bush won the 2000 election by an extremely narrow margin in Florida despite losing the vote. popular in favor of former Vice President Al Gore. A number of Democrats called Bush’s victory a stolen election at the time. Cheney’s actions during the Iraq War also came under heavy criticism.

“Dick Cheney, notorious election stealer and all-time liar, is now yelling at Trump for…trying to steal an election and lying about it, uh-huh,” tweeted writer and editor Nitish Pahwa. .

Notorious election stealer and all-time liar Dick Cheney is now yelling at Trump for trying to steal an election and lying about it, uh-huh https://t.co/SCzNKGkEDh

— Nitish Pahwa (@pahwa_nitish) August 4, 2022

“And remember I am a war criminal whose president lost the popular vote and promoted torture,” comic book writer Ian Boothby tweeted in response to the video. “So when I say this guy is a piece of shit, that’s a real Dr Doom warning you about Dormammu’s situation. I’m Dick Cheney and I should be in jail.”

“Counterpoint: It is in no way helpful or constructive that George Bush and Dick Cheney, who teamed up with a conservative Supreme Court to take over the White House in 2000, ‘talk’ about Donald Trump’s election theft,” he said. tweeted journalist Alex Shultz. .

counterpoint: it is in no way helpful or constructive that george bush and dick cheney, who teamed up with a conservative supreme court to take the white house in 2000, are “talking” about donald trump stealing the election https:/ /t.co /oTeypLkn8E

— Alex Shultz (@AlexShultz) August 5, 2022

“‘There has never been an individual who poses a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump’ – the second greatest threat to our republic, Dick Cheney,” the head of social copying tweeted. IGN, Colin Stevens.

There has never been an individual who poses a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump – #2 greatest threat to our republic Dick Cheney https://t.co/kzvZSbMKLN

— Colin Stevens (@ColinDStevens) August 4, 2022

“Remember that Dick Cheney video and the number of people who died from it,” author Don Winslow tweeted a video clip of Cheney insisting that “there is no doubt that [former Iraq President] Saddam Hussein now possesses weapons of mass destruction,” a false claim that served as the pretext for the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

“Dick Cheney: ‘A real man wouldn’t lie to his followers.’ Also Dick Cheney:” digital strategist Greg Price tweeted while sharing the same video as Winslow.

“Who is this FAKE COWBOY hanging out in the woods? It’s DICK CHENEY,” tweeted Newsmax host Greg Kelly. “Wow! What a weird ‘ad’ – he’s going after Trump. Am I the ONLY one who remembers Cheney’s BLOOD LUST for OIL and WAR? And how about those ‘ADMs’?? ?”

Who is this FAKE COWBOY hanging out in the forest? It’s DICK CHENEY. wow! What a bizarre “advertisement” he’s throwing at Trump. Am I the ONLY one who remembers Cheney’s BLOOD LUST for OIL and WAR? And how about those “ADMs” ??? pic.twitter.com/2ckf2DQa1m

— Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) August 4, 2022

Jon Gabriel, editor of the conservative website Ricochet, responded to the ad by recalling a 2006 incident when Cheney accidentally shot lawyer Harry Whittington, then 78, in the face while hunting quails.

“There has never been an individual who poses a greater threat to his hunting partner than Dick Cheney,” Gabriel tweeted.

Others expressed their support for the former vice president, although some appeared to do so reluctantly.

“I’ve had deep political differences with former Vice President Dick Cheney in the past, but I completely agree with him on the seriousness of the threat posed by Donald Trump,” the former executive tweeted. the CIA, John Brennan. “More Republicans, including former top USG officials, need to speak out.”

I have had deep political differences with former Vice President Dick Cheney in the past, but I completely agree with him on the seriousness of the threat posed by Donald Trump.

More Republicans, including former top USG officials, need to speak out. https://t.co/ThhJvIFcXM

— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) August 5, 2022

“First time in my life I agree 100% with a Dick Cheney video,” political scientist Ian Bremmer tweeted.

“Once the most hated man in the Bush administration, Dick Cheney, sticks to #TheBigLie,” broadcaster Anthony Davis tweeted. “Trump lied to his own supporters and only two Republican lawmakers have the guts to stand up to him and stand up for American democracy. America is broken. #Jan6 #LizCheney”

Once the most hated man in the Bush administration, Dick Cheney remains loyal to #TheBigLie. Trump has lied to his own supporters and only two Republican lawmakers have the guts to stand up to him and defend American democracy. The United States is broken. # January 6 #LizCheney pic.twitter.com/IoKhej40NI

— Anthony Davis (@theanthonydavis) August 4, 2022

“Shit,” tweeted actor Ken Olin. “When Dick Cheney takes it out on someone for being the biggest threat to our democracy, you know that person really is a villain. #TumpIsTheWorst”

Trump had not publicly commented on Cheney’s video at the time of publication.

Newsweek contacted Trump’s office for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/dick-cheney-critics-call-hypocrisy-he-blasts-donald-trump-new-ad-1731087 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos