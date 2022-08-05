Jokowi wants sorghum production to replace wheat imports





Wheat export ban imposed by several countries such as Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Algeria, Kosovo, Serbia, India and Ukraine forced Indonesia to prepare immediately by providing food substitute or substitute for wheat. In dealing with this, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) through a restricted meeting (ratas) on wheat and sorghum with Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto concluded that Indonesia could have 154,000 hectares (ha ) of sorghum land by 2024. The development of this sorghum has already started since this year. Based on a report submitted by Airlangga, the area planted with sorghum in June was recorded at 4,355 ha spread over six provinces with production of 15,243 tonnes and productivity of 3.63 tonnes per ha. He also indicated that the production of sorghum currently produced reaches 15,243 tons, representing an average productivity of 3.63 tons per ha. “We report that the target for the 2022 sorghum planting season is 15,000 ha and there is development of 100,000 ha,” Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto said after the announcement. meeting at the State Palace, Jakarta on Thursday (4/8). . To maximize sorghum productivity in 2024, President Jokowi commissioned Airlangga to prepare roadmap until 2024. The district of Waingapu City, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) was finally chosen as the priority area for planting sorghum. In 2023, 115,000 ha of land will be prepared and in 2024 154,000 ha. The planting area will continue to be prepared by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (LHK), Airlangga said. In addition, sorghum will also be developed for animal feed and bioethanol. One of taker Sorghum which is currently being considered is the animal feed industry as it requires 50% maize and 50% other proteins as raw materials. Meanwhile, the development of sorghum for bioethanol, according to Airlangga, will be monitored by the Ministry of Public Enterprises (BUMN) and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alinea.id/bisnis/jokowi-inginkan-produksi-sorgum-gantikan-impor-gandum-b2foC9F4j The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos