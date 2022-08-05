This former GOP vice president called Donald Trump a ‘great threat to our republic’





Former Vice President Dick Cheney walks with his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in the Capitol Rotunda at the Washington Capitol on January 6. Dick Cheney calls Donald Trump a “threat to our republic” and a “coward” in a new ad campaign for his daughter, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. (Manuel Balce Ceneta, Associated Press)

SALT LAKE CITY Wearing a cowboy hat and staring straight into the camera, former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney calls Donald Trump a ‘threat to our republic’ and a ‘coward’ in a new ad campaign for his daughter, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

Liz Cheney is fighting for her political life against Trump-endorsed challenger Harriet Hageman. A poll published in the Casper Star-Tribune last week shows Hageman leading Cheney 52% to 30%. No other challenger received more than 5% support and only 11% of voters were undecided.

Primary voters in Wyoming head to the polls on August 16.

“In the 246-year history of our nation, there has never been an individual who poses a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He attempted to steal the last election using lies and violence. to hold on to power after voters voted him down,” Dick Cheney says in the one-minute spot.

“He’s a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election and he lost big. I know that, he knows that and deep down I think most Republicans know that. .”

Liz Cheney voted to impeach Trump and she was also ousted from her House GOP leadership position. She is now vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Republican National Committee officially censured Liz Cheney for her criticism of Trump and her role on the investigative committee.

Dick Cheney goes on to say in the ad titled “He Knows It” that he and his wife, Lynne, are proud of their daughter for standing up for the truth and honoring her oath to the Constitution “when so many members of our party are too scared to do it.”

Liz Cheney, he said, is “fearless” and never backs down from a fight.

“There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to ensure that Donald Trump is never near the Oval Office again, and she will succeed,” Dick Cheney said.

Dick Cheney, 81, served two terms as vice president under President George W. Bush. He is currently the oldest living former US vice president.

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who twice voted to convict Trump in impeachment trials, helped raise money for Liz Cheney’s re-election campaign. Both have repeatedly pushed back against Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Last October, Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, invited Liz Cheney to a fundraiser in Salt Lake City. A flight delay ultimately prevented her from attending the $2,900 per person lunch.

