Politics
“Balancing Act”: Erdogan will sound out Putin on Ukraine and Syria
The end of the war in Ukraine and the start of a new one in Syria are expected to dominate discussions on Friday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan will enjoy the diplomatic success of helping orchestrate the resumption of Ukrainian grain shipments across the Black Sea when he travels to Sochi for his second talks with Putin in just over two weeks.
But there are tensions. The Turkish leader was told by Putin in Tehran last month that Russia remained opposed to any new offensive Turkey might plan against Kurdish militants in northern Syria.
Analysts believe these tensions are part of the “competitive cooperation” that has defined the relationship between the two leaders for the past 20 years.
“Russia’s war against Ukraine restored Turkey’s image as a key geopolitical player and gave Erdogan more visibility than at any time in recent years,” wrote Asli Aydintasbas, member of the European Council on Foreign Relations, in a report last week.
“Most Turks support their country’s balancing act and near-neutral stance between the West and Russia.”
Truce talks
Attempts by NATO member Turkey to remain neutral in the face of Moscow’s historic standoff with the West over Ukraine are beginning to bear fruit.
Months of Turkish efforts saw Moscow and Kyiv sign a UN-backed deal in Istanbul last month to resume grain deliveries from Ukrainian ports.
The first Ukrainian ship passed through Istanbul on Wednesday. Three more are set to set sail on Friday in a historic deal designed to relieve a global food crisis caused by war.
Turkey wants to translate this success into truce talks in Istanbul between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“We discussed whether the grain deal could be an opportunity for a lasting ceasefire,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Asia on Wednesday.
These efforts are complicated by Erdogan’s repeated threats to launch a new military operation in Syria, a country where Russian and Turkish interests clash.
The Russian military helped Syrian President Bashar al-Assad survive a decade-long rebellion led by Turkish-backed groups.
But Erdogan is threatening to invade northern Syria to establish a buffer zone that will repel Kurdish groups he links to “terrorists” leading an insurgency against the Turkish state.
Putin told Russian media in Tehran that he still had “some disagreements, obviously” with Erdogan over Syria.
“In all likelihood, [Friday’s] The meeting has something to do with a possible incursion into Syria, for which Turkey did not get the green light from Russia – or Iran, for that matter,” foreign affairs analyst Soli said. Ozel from Has University in Istanbul.
“Russia should get something in return,” Ozel added.
patience game
Some Turkish media believe that what Putin really wants are drones.
Turkey provided Kyiv with deadly Bayraktar aerial vehicles which proved effective in destroying Russian armored columns across the Ukrainian war zone.
US officials said a Russian team had traveled to Iran to assess the purchase of hundreds of drones for its own forces in Ukraine.
Erdogan added to the intrigue by telling his cabinet that Putin had asked him in Tehran to start selling the Bayraktars to Russia.
A senior Turkish official later said Erdogan took the suggestion as a joke.
But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov appeared to give credence to the idea.
“Military and technological cooperation is always on the agenda of both countries,” Peskov told reporters.
One unlikely source of tension is how the two leaders – notorious for being chronically late – will actually meet.
Erdogan held Putin in place for almost 50 seconds before stepping out to greet him in Tehran.
A Turkish state news agency camera focused on Putin’s flustered face the whole time.
Many interpreted this as a reward for the time Putin kept Erdogan waiting for almost two minutes during a meeting in 2020.
