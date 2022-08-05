Prime Minister Modi takes the lead in delivering on COP26 promises: Government at Delhi High Court | Latest India News

New Delhi: The Union Government has made enough effort to deliver on the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Glasgow Climate Summit in 2021 (COP26) and the Prime Minister himself is taking the lead on the matter, the Center told the Delhi High Court on Thursday. .

Responding to a petition filed by lawyer Rohit Madan to set up a panel of experts for the fulfillment of promises made by India to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) last year, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma informed the court that all timelines are in place and several committees have been formed to look into the issues.

It was the Prime Minister himself who took the lead. India from the backseats is dictating and setting the roadmap today, including zero emissions by 2070. All timelines are in place. There are committees headed by the Prime Minister’s Office, secretaries. Interdepartmental committees are in place. Everything is in place, the ASG told a panel headed by High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.

In a progress report, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change said that India has launched a major futuristic PPP (public-private participation) clean energy initiative Mission Integrated Bio- refineries centered on technological advancement and cooperation, zero waste for cost-effective production of sustainable biofuels with the co-production of chemicals and bio-based materials, using biotechnology interventions.

The ASG told the bench, which also includes Justice Subramonium Prasad, that a report has been finalized and will be submitted to the United Nations Climate Control Secretariat on Friday. He also criticized the reason for the petition and alleged that the prayer was implicitly insinuated.

Due to the allegations made in the petition, the image of the country is tarnished in sensitive issues like the environment, argued the ASG.

However, appearing for the claimant, his lawyer denied the allegations, saying he had the highest regard for the prime minister. The petitioner further stated that following the status report filed by the Department of Environment, his plea could be treated as a representation.

The petition was later withdrawn.

In the petition, filed through Advocate Akshay R, the petitioner said that like several countries, India has also made certain commitments at the 2021 UNFCCC in Glasgow, including reaching a non-fossil capacity of 500 GW by 2030, meeting 50% of energy needs from renewable sources. by 2030, and the same must be fulfilled.

These commitments were made before a formal international body of which India is also a member and a signatory. These commitments involve a transition to renewable and green energy from current coal-based energy. All businesses in India will need to adjust their practices and make the necessary changes to anticipate change. The state is bound by the promises it has made and must keep them, the petition asserts.

The plea also indicated that commitments should not be lost with the passage of time and that the ground should be prepared to avoid any delays.

To meet such a deadline, which is only eight years away, the foundations must be laid immediately and coordinated action undertaken by different departments of the Indian government. Given India’s commitment to reduce its carbon footprint by 2030 by 50% and reduce energy consumption and dependence on fossil fuels by 2030, a clear roadmap must be prepared now considering that fossil fuels still dominate our energy needs, the petition states.