Politics
Prime Minister Modi takes the lead in delivering on COP26 promises: Government at Delhi High Court | Latest India News
New Delhi: The Union Government has made enough effort to deliver on the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Glasgow Climate Summit in 2021 (COP26) and the Prime Minister himself is taking the lead on the matter, the Center told the Delhi High Court on Thursday. .
Responding to a petition filed by lawyer Rohit Madan to set up a panel of experts for the fulfillment of promises made by India to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) last year, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma informed the court that all timelines are in place and several committees have been formed to look into the issues.
It was the Prime Minister himself who took the lead. India from the backseats is dictating and setting the roadmap today, including zero emissions by 2070. All timelines are in place. There are committees headed by the Prime Minister’s Office, secretaries. Interdepartmental committees are in place. Everything is in place, the ASG told a panel headed by High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma.
Read also : Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Don’t Be Afraid Of Modi’, Day After ED Shuts Down Young Indian’s Office
In a progress report, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change said that India has launched a major futuristic PPP (public-private participation) clean energy initiative Mission Integrated Bio- refineries centered on technological advancement and cooperation, zero waste for cost-effective production of sustainable biofuels with the co-production of chemicals and bio-based materials, using biotechnology interventions.
The ASG told the bench, which also includes Justice Subramonium Prasad, that a report has been finalized and will be submitted to the United Nations Climate Control Secretariat on Friday. He also criticized the reason for the petition and alleged that the prayer was implicitly insinuated.
Due to the allegations made in the petition, the image of the country is tarnished in sensitive issues like the environment, argued the ASG.
However, appearing for the claimant, his lawyer denied the allegations, saying he had the highest regard for the prime minister. The petitioner further stated that following the status report filed by the Department of Environment, his plea could be treated as a representation.
The petition was later withdrawn.
In the petition, filed through Advocate Akshay R, the petitioner said that like several countries, India has also made certain commitments at the 2021 UNFCCC in Glasgow, including reaching a non-fossil capacity of 500 GW by 2030, meeting 50% of energy needs from renewable sources. by 2030, and the same must be fulfilled.
These commitments were made before a formal international body of which India is also a member and a signatory. These commitments involve a transition to renewable and green energy from current coal-based energy. All businesses in India will need to adjust their practices and make the necessary changes to anticipate change. The state is bound by the promises it has made and must keep them, the petition asserts.
Read also : PM Modi changes profile pics to tricolor
The plea also indicated that commitments should not be lost with the passage of time and that the ground should be prepared to avoid any delays.
To meet such a deadline, which is only eight years away, the foundations must be laid immediately and coordinated action undertaken by different departments of the Indian government. Given India’s commitment to reduce its carbon footprint by 2030 by 50% and reduce energy consumption and dependence on fossil fuels by 2030, a clear roadmap must be prepared now considering that fossil fuels still dominate our energy needs, the petition states.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-taking-lead-to-fulfil-cop26-promises-govt-to-delhi-high-court-101659639859497.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Watch the German Football League live August 5, 2022
- Poliovirus detected in wastewater samples from two New York counties August 5, 2022
- 4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Faizabad, Afghanistan, no casualties August 5, 2022
- Fight filmed, man knocked out in Hollywood Beach – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports August 5, 2022
- Draft FEC says Google’s plan to keep campaign emails free from spam is legal August 5, 2022