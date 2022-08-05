Politics
Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Amnesty of ‘attempting to grant amnesty to the terrorist state’ of Russia
Just over five months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, France has more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees on its soil. On the diplomatic level, the Ukrainian president accuses Amnesty International of “transferring the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim” after the publication of a report. Find the developments of August 4.
11:02 p.m .: Zelensky accuses Amnesty International of “attempting to grant amnesty to the terrorist state” of Russia
The Ukrainian president accused Amnesty International of “attempting to grant amnesty to the terrorist state” of Russia. The NGO “transfers the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim”, added Volodymyr Zelensky. Earlier in the day, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kouleba, said he was “outraged” by the “unfair” accusations of the NGO.
In a report published Thursday after a four-month investigation, the NGO accused the Ukrainian army of establishing military bases in schools and hospitals and of launching attacks from populated areas, a tactic which it says violates , international humanitarian law.
“The aggression against our state is unwarranted, invasive and terroristic. If someone writes a report in which the victim and the aggressor are in some way put on an equal footing, if some data about the victim is analyzes and the actions of the aggressor are ignored, this cannot be tolerated,” Volodymyr Zelensky added in his daily video statement.
9:53 p.m .: EU imposes sanctions on ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych
EU member countries have imposed sanctions on former pro-Russian Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and his son Oleksandr for their alleged role in the security threat to Ukraine.
The European Council said in a statement that the two men have been added to a list of European sanctions put in place “in response to unjustified Russian military aggression against Ukraine”.
Viktor Yanukovych presided over Ukraine from February 2010 to February 2014, when he was overthrown by a popular uprising against the turn taken by his government, which had turned away from the West to move closer to Moscow.
8:16 p.m .: Three new boats carrying cereals will leave Ukraine on Friday
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said three new ships carrying cereals would leave Ukraine on Friday, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. “The departure of the three boats is planned thanks to the intensive work of the Joint Coordination Centre,” said the minister without specifying the port of departure of the ships.
A first shipment of grain exported by Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24 had left the port of Odessa on Monday. After an inspection by Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian experts off Istanbul on Wednesday, he resumed his journey to Lebanon.
This inspection marked the end of a “test phase” of operations to implement the international agreement signed in Istanbul in July with a view to curbing the world food crisis, the secretariat of the Joint Coordination Center said on Wednesday.
Established in Istanbul, this center supervises the export of Ukrainian cereals and monitors the strict application of the agreement signed on July 22 between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations.
6:22 p.m .: Finland wants to limit Russian tourist visas
The Finnish Foreign Ministry has presented a plan to limit tourist visas issued to Russians, as more and more of them go to this Nordic country to transit to other European countries.
Flights from Russia to the EU were indeed interrupted after the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine on 24 February. Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, has therefore become an important transit country for Russian travellers.
“Many saw this as a circumvention of the sanctions regime,” Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told AFP.
Finland is seeking NATO membership and political and popular support for the alliance skyrocketed after Moscow invaded Ukraine. But the Nordic country remains to this day the only EU member country and neighbor of Russia without restrictions on tourist visas for Russian citizens.
3:49 p.m .: Ukraine “outraged” after Amnesty’s “unfair” accusations of endangering civilians
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kouleba, said he was “outraged” by the “unfair” accusations of the NGO Amnesty International, which accused kyiv of endangering civilians in the context of the war with Moscow.
“I am indignant just like you by Amnesty international report. I consider it unfair,” said Dmytro Kouleba in a video comment posted on Facebook.
1:25 p.m .: bombing kills eight at a bus stop in the East, according to the Ukrainian governor of the Donetsk region
Eight people were killed and four injured on Thursday when a Russian shell exploded at a bus stop in the town of Toretsk, near the front line in eastern Ukraine, the region’s governor said.
“According to the first information we have, it is an artillery fire, which reached a public transport stop, where a crowd of people were waiting”, explained on Telegram Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region.
12:57 p.m .: Volodymyr Zelensky faces former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described as “disgusting” the fact that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, close to Vladimir Putin, had evoked “a negotiated solution” wanted, according to him, by Russia.
Russia “activates various envoys with theses that the terrorist state wants negotiations,” the Ukrainian president said in his daily video address in an apparent allusion to Gerhard Schroeder without quoting him by name. “If Russia really wanted an end to in the war, it would not have deployed its reserves in southern Ukraine and would not have committed mass murder on Ukrainian territory,” he continued.
“It’s simply disgusting that former leaders of powerful states with European values are working for Russia, which is fighting against these values,” he concluded.
12:48 p.m .: a first ship expected Friday in Ukraine to load cereals
A Turkish ship is expected to arrive in Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Chornomorsk on Friday to collect grain, the first to access the territory since Russia’s invasion began, a spokesman for the regional administration of Turkey said. Odessa.
“The Turkish bulk carrier Ospreys, flying the Liberian flag, is heading from the Dardanelles Strait to the port of Chornomorsk,” spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk wrote on Telegram late Wednesday. “It will be the first ship that has not been blocked in our ports since February 24, heading for (the collection of) Ukrainian export cereals,” he added.
12:24 p.m .: Ukrainian weapon endangered civilians, Amnesty says
Ukraine’s military has put civilians at risk by establishing military bases in schools and hospitals and launching attacks from populated areas to repel the Russian invasion, Amnesty International said on Thursday. Such tactics violate international law. humanitarian, warns the NGO in a press release.
“We have documented a tendency for Ukrainian forces to endanger civilians and violate the laws of war when operating in populated areas,” said Agns Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International. a defensive position does not exempt the Ukrainian army from respecting international humanitarian law,” she added.
11:24 a.m .: Moscow calls for the departure of a Norwegian diplomat accused of “Russophobia”
Russia has demanded the departure of a Norwegian consul, Elisabeth Ellingsen, accused of “Russophobic statements” after saying she hated the Russians during a dispute at the reception of a Russian hotel.
“We emphasize that after what happened, the presence of Elisabeth Ellingsen on Russian territory is impossible,” said in a press release the spokesman for Russian diplomacy, Maria Zakharova. The latter specified that the Norwegian ambassador had been summoned Thursday to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow.
10:47 am: France has more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees
More than five months after the start of the war in Ukraine, the threshold of 100,000 Ukrainian refugees in France was crossed this week, the director general of the French Office for Immigration and Integration told AFP on Thursday. (Ofii), Didier Leschi.
“Since Wednesday evening, the bar of 100,000” displaced Ukrainians covered by the allowance for asylum seekers (Ada) “has been crossed”, declared Didier Leschi, confirming information published in Le Figaro. For several weeks, “we have been between 200 and 250 new issuances of temporary protection per day on average”, a “very low” level, he added.
>> read also: “Paris, ‘pragmatic and effective mothers’ to help Ukrainian refugees”
1:42 a.m.: Volodymyr Zelensky wants talks with Xi Jinping to end the war
The Ukrainian president said he wanted to talk “directly” with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to end the war in Ukraine, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.
Volodymyr Zelensky urged the Chinese leader to use his political and economic influence over Russia to end the conflict in an interview with the English-language Hong Kong Daily. “(China) is a very powerful state. It’s a big economy. It can influence Russia politically and economically. China is also a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.”
12:25 a.m.: the US Senate ratifies the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO
The US Senate has approved a resolution backed by the Biden administration ratifying Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO accession protocols, following the two countries’ historic decision to give up their neutrality due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine .
“This historic vote is an important sign of the United States’ enduring and cross-partisan commitment to NATO, and the will to ensure that our Alliance is ready to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow,” welcomed President Joe Biden in a statement.
With AFP and Reuters
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/fr/europe/20220804-en-direct-volodymyr-zelensky-veut-s-entretenir-avec-xi-jinping-pour-mettre-fin-%25C3%25A0-la-guerre
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
