Prabowo’s name is one, but not the only one





Suara.com – PPP Deputy General Chairman Arsul Sani admitted that he understood if there was an assessment in the public that President Jokowi had started giving signals of support or approval of potential candidates to become candidates for the presidency or vice-presidency for 2024, especially those who were in cabinet. . But according to Arsul, from the activities presented, Jokowi does not rely solely on the approval of a single name. Arsul then gave an example that there is currently a growing opinion that Jokowi endorses Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto regarding 2024. According to Arsul, this assumption is normal, but what needs to be understood is that it is not It’s not just Prabowo. “Because I think the Pak Prabowo that we saw was also seen in a number of activities with Pak Jokowi and that implicitly showed approval. But it’s not just Pak Prabowo if we look, there also has other characters,” Arsul said as quoted. on Friday (5/8/2022). Read also :

Police Stop Investigating Bansos Rice Buried In Depok Case, Here’s Hotman Paris’ Reaction President Joko Widodo or Jokowi with a number of general chairpersons of political parties in the ruling coalition before Indonesia’s Advanced Cabinet reshuffle (screenshot) According to Arsul, there are implicit signs of approval from the President, one of which was also seen when Jokowi instructed Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno to directly receive the arrival of the Prime Australian Minister Anthony Albanese in Jakarta. “Well, that’s actually a sign of the times. To me, he endorsed a cabinet figure who was mentioned by the public or a political party as a potential presidential or vice-presidential candidate. presidency,” Arsul said. “So what I mean is that Pak Prabowo is one of them, but indeed what I see is not the only one,” Arsul continued. The signal of approval, according to Arsul’s assessment, is not only carried out by Jokowi to potential cabinet candidates. The same was done by Jokowi to potential candidates who were outside the cabinet. For example, when Jokowi met with volunteers, Ganjar Pranowo was also present at the meeting. “Then outside the cabinet, from what Mr. Jokowi said, even though he mentioned breastfeeding, there is also body language. As you said, Mr. Ganjar We also read that as an endorsement,” Arsul said. Read also :

JNE appoints Hotman Paris Hutapea as attorney Jokowi blesses all presidential and vice-presidential pairs National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin believes that President Jokowi will give his blessing to personalities who wish to run for president in 2024. Not only the blessing for the presidential candidate, Muhaimin is optimistic that the blessing will also be given to the vice-presidential candidate. In other words, he thinks Jokowi will support every pair of candidates who come forward. “Pak Jokowi definitely supports all candidates,” Muhaimin said in his quoted statement on Thursday (4/8/2022). According to the Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, it is natural and imperative that Jokowi, as president, can give his blessing to his successor candidates to lead Indonesia in the future. “The president has to approve everything,” Muhaimin said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/news/2022/08/05/102539/ppp-tangkap-sinyal-endorse-jokowi-untuk-capres-cawapres-nama-prabowo-salah-satu-tapi-bukan-satu-satunya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos