Honorable Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Shrimad Rajchandra Charitable Multi-Specialty Hospital; a revolution in rural health care





250-bed hospital makes world-class medical facilities accessible to underserved rural populations DHARAMPUR, India, August 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Conceived by spiritual visionary and humanitarian leader Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital was inaugurated at the hands of the Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi virtually. The Honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendra Patel and Hon’ble Chairman, BJP Gujarat State & Member of Parliament, Navsari Shri CR Patil graced the event at the international headquarters of Shrimad Rajchandra Dharampur Mission.

The 250-bed Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital makes world-class medical facilities accessible to India’s rural underprivileged.

The event saw the esteemed presence of ministers like Shri Kanubhai Desai Minister of Finance, Energy, Petrochemicals, Gujarat, Shri Nareshbhai Patel Minister of Tribal Development, Food and Civil Supply and Consumer Protection, Gujarat, Shri Jitubhai Chaudhary – Minister of State, Kalpasar, Narmada, Water Resources and Water Supply, Gujarat and Shri Mukeshbhai Patel – Minister of Agriculture, Energy and Petrochemicals, Gujarat. Located in the heart of South Gujarat, Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital is a dedicated and selfless effort to bridge the gap between global healthcare standards and local access to underprivileged communities. This 250-bed charity hospital is spread over 8 acres of land, built at the cost of over 200 crores. Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur carries an 18-year legacy of excellence in rural healthcare, having treated over 1.85 million patients since 2004. The newly inaugurated hospital aims to provide free support to disadvantaged patients at every stage of recovery, from early diagnosis, treatment, preventive care to rehabilitation, by a team of more than 300 highly qualified doctors and specialists. Rural patients will also have access to the world’s best doctors through free teleconsultations. bringing more than 16 specialties At the gates of the tribal belt, Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital will provide end-to-end care in every department – Radiology, Oncology, Neurology, Nephrology, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics, Rheumatology, Pediatrics, Dermatology, ENT, Pathology, Gastroenterology , dentistry, physiotherapy and psychiatry. Enhanced treatment in each department will be delivered using state-of-the-art facilities such as – 6 state-of-the-art operating theaters

1.5 T MRI machine

128-slice computed tomography with CT angiography

Cardiac catheterization laboratory

Dialysis unit

18-bed intensive care unit and 26-bed intensive care unit

District Early Intervention Center

Aquatherapy and robotic physiotherapy

Sensory garden for intellectual disabilities

Blood center with blood bank Additionally, through collaborations with leading international medical universities like StanfordShrimad Rajchandra Hospital will become a global center for medical research and actively train medical students and staff.For more information about Hospital Visit srmd.org. Speech by the Honorable PM at the event:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1CO1GPa0K_JqoHXLgh8YB2D1P9slhQq7j At the eventHon. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women. Built at the cost of approx. 40 crores, this facility will serve as a space for employment, empowerment and vocational training for hundreds of rural women. The center will focus on upskilling women in craftsmanship, computer skills, English communication, financial literacy, among others. Recognizing that all life is sacred, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur has also announced another medical initiative. Honorable PM Modi laid foundation stone for 150-room Shrimad Rajchandra Veterinary Hospital thus, which must be built at the cost of 70 crores. This 40-acre facility will provide advanced treatment and rehabilitation for large and small animals. It is equipped with state-of-the-art and unprecedented facilities for animals such as scanner, 2D echocardiography, laparoscopy, endoscopy, physiotherapy, etc. Commemorating the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur has shown its commitment to selfless service by undertaking 75 far-reaching social initiatives in collaboration with the Government of India so far. Make human rights a tangible reality for all sections of society; Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur is undoubtedly building a care ecosystem that houses and promotes growth in all communities and life forms. About Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur is a global spiritual movement for inner transformation through wisdom, meditation and selfless service with 196 centers on five continents. The organization is founded by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, enlightened master, spiritual visionary, modern day mystic and ardent devotee of Shrimad Rajchandraji. Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji Enlightened master, spiritual visionary, modern day mystic and humanitarian leader, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji is the founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur. A devout devotee of Shrimad Rajchandraji, blending theory with experience and head to heart, Pujya Gurudevshri provides powerful and practical tools to happily navigate the inward journey. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1872751/Shrimad_Rajchandra_PM.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1872750/Shrimad_Rajchandra_Hospital.jpg SOURCE Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur

