China has a new global development initiative, but who will really benefit?

Amitrajeet A. Batabyal, Rochester Institute of Technology

(THE TALK) China’s well-known Belt and Road Initiative to invest in infrastructure projects in other countries has helped it expand its political influence around the world. But a newer, lesser-known development program has been launched with seemingly similar goals.

There is no doubt that China is a major player in world affairs, representing the world’s second largest economy after the United States. In his role as a world leader, Chinese President Xi Jinping periodically announces global plans to promote China on the world stage and demonstrate its global influence.

A year after taking power in 2012, he announced the creation of the so-called Belt and Road Initiative, a massive infrastructure project designed to increase investment and promote economic development in many poor countries around the world.

Bridges, ports and roads built in developing countries around the world have cost hundreds of billions of dollars, and questions have been raised about whether they harm nature. By accepting Chinese loans on strict terms, developing countries with weak bargaining power and limited options for raising funds abroad have borne much of these costs.

In addition to this infrastructure goal, the Belt and Road Initiative has pushed China to gain more economic and political power. Many developing countries that have taken out loans from China are struggling to repay them while battling COVID-19 and coping with shaky economies.

As poor nations have become more financially dependent, China has attempted to expand its influence globally. This state of affairs has led to criticism of the Belt and Road initiative by the United States and its allies.

Over the past year, Xi has floated another idea, the Global Development Initiative.

China’s global plan

Xi proposed the Global Development Initiative at the opening of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2021. Although this initiative is described as improving the global development process, its two stated objectives and the most important are to help the UN achieve its 2030 sustainable development agenda and to help all nations, especially developing countries, respond effectively to the shock caused by COVID-19 with a focus on on greener and healthier global development.

Xi said China wants to focus on people-centered development by helping poor countries recover in the post-pandemic era and strengthening international development cooperation. More than 100 nations support the Global Development Initiative. My research in international economics, with a focus on China, shows that Beijing has other goals as well, both developmental and political. These policy goals could be problematic for many nations around the world who would like to pursue independent policies.

Three GDI Questions

First, the Global Development Initiative has so far been formulated in generalities. So far, it is unclear how China will help other nations and how much money it will spend.

Second, Western conceptions of economic development place great importance on freedom and human rights. China speaks of freedom and human rights, but emphasizes the right to subsistence or the right to food and clothing as the most salient human right. All other rights are secondary.

Focusing primarily on economic sustenance and, by extension, economic betterment does not guarantee, for example, the right to free speech or the right to vote. Thus, it is not clear whether Zhang Jun, the Chinese ambassador to the UN, is right when he says that the Global Development Initiative will certainly make an important contribution to the international cause of human rights. man.

Third, the fact that the development initiative is not just about development is clear from its link to another of Xi’s new projects, announced in April 2022 at the Boao Forum for Asia, which promotes economic integration. This project, named the Global Security Initiative, aims to question the American Indo-Pacific strategy and challenge the Cold War mentality that would exacerbate security problems in the 21st century. The global development and security initiatives are linked because Xi has explicitly stated that security is a prerequisite for development.

The threat of war

The Global Security Initiative represents, in part, Beijing’s response to Russia’s war with Ukraine. Xi said security is a prerequisite for development and nations should respect the legitimate security concerns of all nations. In a counterpoint to NATO and the actions of the US-led alliance among Western nations, Xi also stressed that nations must reject the Cold War mentality and oppose the gratuitous use of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction.

Overall, it’s unclear whether China is really interested in promoting global development, increasing security and human rights for all, or replacing the US-led world order. proposing development initiatives without details or accountability. It will be important to examine not only what China says it wants to do on the world stage, but also what it actually does.

