Joko Widodo asks to design a roadmap for sorghum production and downstream — Suarapemredkalbar.com





JAKARTA, SP – The government will build a football training center or training center in the Capital of the Archipelago (IKN). This was conveyed by President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) when he received Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Zainudin Amali and General Chairman of All-Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Mochamad Iriawan at Merdeka Palace. , Jakarta, Wednesday (03/08/2022). “Mr. President, after seeing the development of national football improve, he gave me directives and the General President of the PSSI will immediately wake up training camp our football, everything is closed there, and will take place in the capital of the archipelago, the new capital”, indicated the Minister of Youth and Sports in his press release. Menpora continued, the plan at IKN, the government will build various sports facilities, both main facilities and comprehensive support facilities. This is also related to Indonesia’s bid to host the 2036 Olympics in the future. “At the same time, some time ago he gave me instructions that we bid to host the 2036 Olympics, but the proposal already included implementation in IKN,” he added. . On the same occasion, the general chairman of the PSSI, Mochamad Iriawan, added that his party was satisfied with the idea that President Jokowi wanted to build a football training center at the IKN. According to him, this is something the locals have been waiting for. “This is what the public has been waiting for. Once again, thank you Mr. President for your attention to football and God willing, Indonesian football will continue to do well and progress,” the General Chairman said. of the PSSI. Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung also accompanied the president during the meeting.* Source: setkab.id

