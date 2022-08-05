Erdogan reassesses his support for Libyan Prime Minister Dbeib | Atalayar

The recent negotiations between the vice-president of the Libyan Presidential Council, Abdullah al-Lafi, the number two executive of Dbeib supported by Turkey and linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, and the speaker of the House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, who is related to Marshal Khalifa Haftar, expressed doubts about Turkish support for the government of national unity. A government which, since the lack of consensus prevented the holding of elections last February, is contested by Fathi Bashagha and Abdul Hamid Dbeib.

According to a French source close to the Libyan intelligence services, representatives of the two factions vying for control of Libya met in the Emirati city of Dubai for talksalthough it is not yet known if the objective of this meeting could be the creation of a new executive authority.

Since Dbeib refused to step down as prime minister in February and the Tobruk parliament appointed Fathi Bashagha as interim head of government by a show of hands, the already complicated Libyan political scene has become even more complicated, adding a new executive bicephaly. Now, preliminary leaks seem to go in the direction of the establishment of a presidential council that would presumably be led by leader Aguila Salehwith Vice President Abdullah al-Lafi leading the new executive.

Abdullah Al-Lafi, Vice President of the Libyan Presidential Council

However, these measures did not sit well with Erdogan, one of the main supporters of Dbeib and the government of national unity – as opposed to the parallel authority in the east. While some observers have claimed that the prime minister lost Turkey’s trust after his attempts to negotiate with Haftar for the end of the Bashagha governmentothers say Ankara’s support was already hanging by a thread in December 2021, when Dbeib traveled to the eastern Libyan town of Ar Rajmah.

While representatives of Marshal Khalifa Haftar were in favor of Dbeib’s leadership of a transitional executive, the Turkish directives – which interfered in relations with the general command of the Libyan army – provoked frontal opposition of Haftar supporters to the Prime Minister. This was accentuated by Dbeib’s refusal to allocate a budget line to the Libyan army.

Fathi Bashagha, appointed Prime Minister by the Eastern Parliament

In this scenario, Erdogan and his ministers have maintained seemingly contradictory positions on their support for Dbeib. “Fathi Bashagha has announced his candidacy, and our relations with Fathi Bashagha are good. But on the other hand, our relations are also good with Dbeib,” said the Turkish president in February. “What matters is who the Libyan people elect and how.

While relations between Abdul Hamid Dbeib – and his family – and Ankara are particularly good after the latest million dollar deals, the links between Bashagha and Erdogan are not negligible either. He is the man Haftar is closest to the Turkish government, and certainly the most likely to become an important face of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Khalifa Haftar, Aguila Saleh and Al Sarraj during a meeting in Paris, France, in 2018

Thereby, Ankara continues to be one of the most influential powers in mediating the complicated Libyan situation and prevent the creation of two parallel governments in the country. This is also due to Turkey’s geopolitical interests in the territory. Ankara is working to multiply the channels of communication with eastern Libya, in particular with the speaker of the House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, in order to diversify its influence. This is not limited exclusively to groups linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Cross-travel between the Turkish and Libyan delegations – of the two factions – has become a constant These last months. At the end of December, a group of Libyan parliamentarians traveled to Turkey to meet with Ottoman officials. Turkey’s ambassador to Tripoli visited the east of the North African country at the end of January.

Marshal Khalifa Haftar

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Speaker of the Libyan Parliament in Tobruk, Aguila Saleh, and Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Council Abdullah al-Lafi in the Ottoman capital of Ankara, where al-Lafi posted on his account. Facebook , “the rejection of the military solution was underlined, calling for an end to all the escalations of violence which hinder the construction of a democratic civil state”.

“We discussed relations between the two countries and political developments in Libya”, explained the Libyan politician, adding that “the parties have agreed to preserve the unity of the territory, by accelerating the conduct of an electoral process by legislation approved by one strong government”.