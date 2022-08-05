Dick Cheney in New Ad: No Individual Is ‘A Greater Threat to Our Republic’ Than Trump





Dick Cheney calls Donald Trump a coward and a threat to our republic in a new ad for his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who faces a primary challenger backed by the former president.

The ad featuring the former GOP vice chairman offering Trump’s slashing vision was released Thursday, weeks before voters head to the polls.

“In the 246 year history of our nation, there has never been an individual who poses a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He attempted to steal the last election using lies and violence. to hold on to power after voters rejected him, says Dick Cheney in the one-minute ad, titled He Knows It.

He’s a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his followers. He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it, and deep down I think most Republicans know it.

Liz Cheney voted to impeach Trump and lost her GOP leadership position because of her views. She is now vice chair of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Dick Cheney said he and his wife were proud of their fearless daughter, saying she honored her oath to the Constitution.

There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to ensure that Donald Trump is never near the Oval Office again. And she will succeed. I am Dick Cheney. I proudly voted for my daughter. I hope you do too, he ends the announcement by saying.

Liz Cheney is fighting for her political life ahead of her primary on August 16 as she takes on Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman (R).

She drew the ire of Trump after becoming one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach him for his role in the Jan. 6 attack.

Kari Lake wins Arizona gubernatorial primary in Trump win Sinema announces deal with Schumer on taxes and climate

Cheney enlisted the help of big names in Wyoming like former Sen. Alan Simpson (R-Wyo.), who appeared in a campaign ad for her in June. Earlier this week she touted a photo of actor Kevin Costner, who wore a shirt saying I’m for Liz Cheney

A poll released last month by the Casper Star-Tribune showed Cheney ahead of Hageman by more than 20 points, with women at 30% and 52%, respectively.

The Hill has reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment.

