CWG 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates powerlifter Sudhir on winning gold He has always performed well
Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian para-weightlifter Sudhir on Thursday won the gold medal after finishing with 134.5 points
Dedication and determination: PM Modi amazed after Sudhir wins gold. Courtesy: AP
STRONG POINTS
- Sudhir won the gold medal in para-powerlifting on Thursday
- Sudhir finished top with a total points of 134.5
- Prime Minister Modi praised Sudhir for his dedication and determination
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Friday August 5 congratulated Sudhir on winning Para Powerlifting Gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. On Thursday, Sudhir finished top after scoring 134.5 points which was also a CWG record.
Sudhir started his campaign on a prodigious note after pulling off a 208kg lift on his first attempt. Subsequently, in his second, he raised the bar and lifted 212 kg. The 27-year-old also won India’s first medal in Paralympic sports at the ongoing mega event.
Ikechukwu Christian Obichukwu won the silver medal with a total of 133.6 points. Micky Yule finished his outing with bronze with a total of 130.9 points.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi praised Sudhir for rising to the occasion and finishing on top. The veteran praised the para powerlifter for showing great dedication and determination.
PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote: Great start for Sudhir’s 2022 CWG Para-Sports Medal Count! He wins a prestigious gold medal and once again shows his dedication and determination. He has always performed well on the field. Congratulations and best wishes to him for all future projects.
A great start to Sudhir’s 2022 CWG Para-Sports Medal Count! He wins a prestigious gold medal and once again shows his dedication and determination. He has always performed well on the field. Congratulations and best wishes to him for all future projects. pic.twitter.com/6V2mXZsEma
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2022
In 2013, Sudhir took up weightlifting at Sonipat and since then nothing has stopped him. Earlier this year, in June, he won the bronze medal in the men’s up to 88kg category at the World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championship in South Korea. He finished with a best effort of 214 kg.
Sudhir also traveled to the 2022 Asian Paralympic Games in Hangzhou, which were postponed until next year due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
