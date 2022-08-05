Politics
China strikes back: Understand the message Xi Jinping sent by launching missiles that landed in Japan
Worldwide, there are three types of alert: yellow, which signifies a potentially dangerous situation; orange, in which the real danger; and red, which indicates a real and immediate danger. the relation between UNITED STATES e China entered this Thursday (04) in orange vigilance.
The yellow light came on when the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosidecided to visit Taiwan the missing piece for the reunification of China.
Ahead of Pelosi Island’s arrival on Tuesday (2), Chinese fighter jets stepped up their overflights close to Taiwan’s airspace, a sign of the possible consequences of the trip.
Recall that a visit of this caliber has not taken place in a quarter of a century and was considered by Beijing as a provocation.
Pelosi didn’t even stay 24 hours in Taiwan, but that was enough to draw the ire of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who responded with the biggest military drills ever held in the region.
Japan, a side effect of the US-China crisis
China announced on Tuesday, the day Pelosi arrived in Taiwan, that it would conduct some of its large-scale military exercises, including ballistic missile launches.
This Thursday (4), the Japanese Ministry of Defense reported that five ballistic missiles launched by the Chinese military during exercises around Taiwan had landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), an area that extends 370 kilometers off the coast of the country for the first time.
According to reports from Tokyo, the five missiles landed in waters southwest of Hateruma Island in Okinawa province. The Japanese government made a diplomatic protest against Beijing over the missiles.
But what does Japan have to do with the US-China crisis? The first thing to keep in mind is that the Japanese are American allies in Asia.
Additionally, Taiwan is a major semiconductor manufacturer that sits on crucial shipping lanes that supply much of Japan’s electricity.
Senior Japanese officials, including the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, have said a Chinese attack on Taiwan will also pose an emergency for Tokyo.
So while China’s recent missile drills are apparently focused on the United States and Taiwan, they are also a clear warning to Japan, experts say, drawing attention to some remote southwestern islands caught in sandwich between exercise areas.
See also: Can US-China Tension Cause War?
The History of Chinese Exercises
China has repeatedly sent warships and warplanes to the region in recent years in what it calls routine training operations.
Beijing also held military exercises near Taiwan during the so-called Third Taiwan Strait Crisis in 1995-96.
But the drills announced Tuesday cover a much larger area than those maneuvers and include large areas northeast and east of Taiwan, where US and Japanese forces would likely arrive if sent to assist Taipei after any Chinese invasion. .
G-7 and China, a new shock
A joint statement by the foreign ministers of the G7 (a group made up of Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom) warned that the escalation China’s response risked heightening tensions and destabilizing the region.
The G7 also justified Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan by saying it is routine for their countries’ lawmakers to travel overseas.
China didn’t like what she read. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi rejected the statement and chastised the G7 for ignoring the provocation from the US side.
“Unfounded criticism of China for taking such measures, which are reasonable and legitimate measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Wang said in a statement released by his ministry.
In response to the reaction of the G7, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this Thursday (4) the cancellation of a meeting between Wang and his Japanese counterpart on the sidelines of the events of the Association of Southeast Asian Countries. East (Asean) in Cambodia.
*With information from Reuters and Japan Times
