



Either Sunak or Truss will be our new PM (Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images, REUTERS) The MPs from the Conservative parties voted to nominate their final two leadership candidates. Now that Boris Johnson is stepping down as Prime Minister, the Conservatives need a new leader for their party, and under current rules that person automatically becomes our new Prime Minister. Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are vying for the top job. Now that it has been whittled down to the bottom two, the Tory members (some 180,000 believed to be around) will then vote for their favourite. But when will the rest of us, that is the general public, find out who our new Prime Minister is? When will we know who the new Prime Minister is? Currently Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are possible PMs (Photo: Jonathan Hordle/ITV) Our new Prime Minister will be announced on Monday, September 5, 2022. The results of the Conservative leadership race vote will be announced by Sir Graham Brady, who is the Chairman of the 1922 Committee and there is a reason why it will take so long for the result to be revealed. The winner is expected to officially become Prime Minister the following day, September 6, after current Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed Queen Elizabeth II that he was stepping down. Soon after, the new leader will also meet the Queen, who will then ask them to form a government. The only way to find out sooner is if all but one of the candidates have dropped out of the Tory leadership race. It happened in 2016, resulting in Theresa Mays being nominated as Prime Minister, but this time is unlikely. Who will be prime minister until a new leader is chosen? Boris Johnson remains in power until a new Prime Minister is chosen (Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau) Until the new Prime Minister is chosen, Boris Johnson remains in the leadership position. He is still in charge, but he has promised not to make any major leadership changes while he is still in office, waiting for his successor to come and run things as they see fit. Mr Johnson will always represent the country at home, abroad and appeared in his final Questions to Prime Ministers (LF) since he announced his resignation on July 7. MORE: Who is Rishi Sunak as he battles to become the new prime minister?

