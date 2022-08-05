PTI collected money in 2012 while a law banning this action was formulated in 2017: Imran Khan





PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses party supporters protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on August 4, 2022. Screenshot via Twitter/PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that his party collected money from companies in 2012 despite the law banning such action being formulated in 2017; therefore, no laws were violated.

“It was not a case of foreign funding,” he said, addressing his party activists at F9 Park in Islamabad through live video.

He explained the meaning of foreign funding, saying that according to the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), donations collected from Pakistanis abroad are considered foreign funding.

Khan said there is no law prohibiting political parties from raising money from overseas Pakistanis.

The PTI President had called for a peaceful protest outside the ECP headquarters today in the federal capital following the body’s verdict on the party’s banned funding case.

The party chairman had initially called on supporters to stage a “peaceful protest against CEC Raja in front of the ECP headquarters; however, after warnings from the coalition government forbidding them to enter the red zone, the location was changed to F9 Park.

“Islamabad Fortress”

Islamabad has become a fortress, why are they doing this? he said, adding that the federal capital was shut down immediately.

The former prime minister said that everyone has the constitutional right to protest, and we [PTI] always tried to protest against the constitution and the law.

Regarding the PTI rule, Khan said that when the party came to power, it received a terrible economy and then the COVID-19 pandemic happened.

Our government successfully handled both of these difficult situations, he said, lamenting that despite efforts, the PTI government was ousted from power following a controversy.

“They thought PTI was over”

Khan went on to say that they [coalition parties] believed that the PTI was finished because of their conspiracy following the motion of no confidence.

However, they were wrong as people took to the streets on May 25. I will never forget the massive turnout of PTI supporters, he said, recalling that the coalition government did everything to stop them by instilling fear in them.

Recalling the July 17 by-elections held in 20 Punjab constituencies, Khan said they [coalition parties] assumed that they will easily rig the elections; however, despite all efforts to manipulate the results, they lost.

They always use state institutions to rig elections and the electoral commission is a way to control people, he said, adding that they [coalition parties] are afraid that people will turn against them.

ECP supports two political parties

Shedding light on PTI’s efforts to introduce the Election Voting Machine (EVM), the PTI Chairman said: Our party has been trying for two and a half years to introduce EVMs because it can eliminate 130 out of 163 voting methods. election rigging.

The EVMs were stopped by two political parties and the electoral commission also supported them, he added.

PTI president said people are selling their conscience; however, the electoral commission chooses to remain silent.

Regarding the verdict of the foreign funding case, he wondered how a political party could function without money.

Several people with solid experience have formed political parties; however, they could not operate without adequate funding, he argued.

Calling both parties mafias, he said they had enough money; however, the PTI encountered difficulties raising funds and remained a small party for several years.

I used to collect money for Shaukat Khanum hospital and the same people said they also wanted to contribute to the party funds, Khan said, adding that why these two political parties are not collecting no funds?

Both political parties do politics on the basis of money; however, we have 40,000 donors, he said, complaining that the ECP has not heard funding cases from these two parties.

Khan clarifies rumors over FT report

Regarding the Financial Times report, Khan said the ECP verdict mentioned that the funds had been received from Wootton Cricket Ltd, owned by Arif Naqvi.

We took money in 2012 and charges were brought against us in 2018, he said, attacking those who filed a complaint against PTI funding.

The PTI president said his party received the money in 2012 from two fundraising dinners hosted by Naqvi.

The ECP says that this money collected by Pakistanis abroad is illegal. They talk about foreign funding. Tell me, if this money is foreign funding, then what about remittances and money sent for earthquakes and floods?

The ECP is almost saying that money sent by Pakistanis abroad will be considered foreign funding, he said.

Demonstration of the PTI in front of the office of the ECP

PTI lawmakers converged outside the ECP headquarters in Islamabad earlier in the day, responding to a call from Khan who had urged people to protest against the electoral body as well as the CEC in defiance of the orders of the district administration prohibiting any demonstration inside the red zone.

Protesters carrying signs climbed over barbed wire installed to prevent entry into the area and had a brief skirmish with police, who managed to disperse them.

Speaking in front of the office of the ECP, the parliamentarians demanded the resignation of the CEC.

