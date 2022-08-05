India’s M&A veto plans will rock world dealmakers





India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of a hydropower plant in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Center (SKICC) in Srinagar, May 19, 2018 REUTERS/Danish Ismail – RC167CFE1A50 Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MUMBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) – India is set to take its place at the global M&A table. Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government is preparing to give its antitrust authority greater influence over overseas transactions. India may have missed the boat in thwarting Big Tech syndicates like Meta Platforms’ acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014, which today has some 530 million users in the country, but the new powers will nonetheless shake up global negotiators. Under an updated competition law, due to be introduced in parliament today, all deals over $253 million for companies with significant business operations in India would require clearance from the competition commission. , according to Bloomberg. In the past, India has focused on the size and turnover of assets of merged entities as criteria for intervention. If legislators subsequently come up with a broad definition of what is considered substantial, authorities will have a freer hand. Antitrust blocs inside the country are rare. In the first decade since India launched its merger control regime in 2011, the regulator has approved over 700 filings; while he suggested solutions to the deals, he did not block any of them, according to lawyers for Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas. Indeed, the approval of Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) to acquire its closest rival, Future Group, a deal subsequently torpedoed by the latter’s creditors in April, gives the impression that officials fell asleep at the wheel. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The pressure to act is building as mergers and acquisitions activity in the $3 trillion emerging-markets giant grows. Deals involving an Indian target amounted to $121 billion in the first half, according to Refinitiv, or nearly 6% of the total global value. This places the country in fourth place after the United States, China and the United Kingdom. Negotiators can only hope that India is a less complicated factor than its big neighbor. China has a history of killing deals by withholding antitrust approvals: in 2018, for example, US chipmaker Qualcomm was forced to back out of its $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI.O) after failing to obtain Beijing’s consent. At the time, the collapse of the agreements was seen as collateral damage from the trade war between China and Washington. China may have had concerns about patents or other commercial motives, but that left the parties guessing, making it harder for companies to strike deals in the future. India’s rising status as a huge consumer market and growth center for global innovation gives it plenty of reasons to have a big voice in making or breaking deals. Companies around the world will pay close attention. (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The views expressed are her own.) Follow @ugalani on Twitter BACKGROUND NEWS India plans to revise its competition law so companies will have to seek the country’s antitrust approval for many overseas mergers and acquisitions, Bloomberg reported on Aug. 4. All deals with a deal value exceeding 20 billion rupees ($252 million) would require clearance from India’s antitrust regulator if the companies have significant business activities in India, according to a draft bill seen by the news agency. . The bill could be presented to parliament as early as August 5, the report added, citing a person familiar with the matter who confirmed the contents of the documents. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Editing by Robyn Mak and Katrina Hamlin Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. The opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias by principles of trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/breakingviews/india-ma-veto-plans-will-shake-worlds-dealmakers-2022-08-05/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos