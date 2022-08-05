President Xi faces growing dissent in China over forced Covid lockdowns | world news

Despite the rock-solid authoritarian rule of the Communist Party of China led by President Xi Jinping, fault lines appear to be deepening between Beijing and the public with the growing number of protests and strong government response in major population centers in China.

According to data compiled by Hindustan Times from open sources, as many as 430 civil protests have taken place since January 2022, triggering some 120 strong authoritarian responses from Xi Jinping’s regime. The main trigger for the protests has been the brutal enforcement of Covid lockdowns in densely populated areas, leading to delays in the payment of wages, scarcity of daily basics and apparent apathy from local governments. Cities that have been vulnerable to such protests include Shanghai, Shandong, Beijing, Hong Kong and Anhui.

While such protests are considered normal in democracies like India, the US, the UK and Europe, public reaction is rather unheard of in the Chinese hinterland, with the CCP treating the dissent with an iron fist. This growing anti-establishment sentiment in flash zones is a concern for Beijing as President Xi faces re-election as the perennial leader for a third term in October-November.

China has witnessed an upsurge in civil protests and subsequent crackdown by authorities in the most vulnerable areas since January 2022, indicating growing anti-establishment sentiment in these flash zones. In some places, the protests turned into violent riots that elicited a coercive response from the administration, fueling the vicious cycle of violence and dissent.

Shanghai

In Shanghai, the state’s violent response to civil protests against the prolonged lockdown has sparked riots. While the capital, Beijing, has reported forced disappearances of protesters following peace protests, Hong Kong, the semi-autonomous region that implemented the draconian national security law, has witnessed a repression of public services and intimidation of protesters by local law enforcement in response. to the protests.

At least six municipal districts in Shanghai reported violent crackdowns by the administration or clashes between civilians and police. In Jinze Township of Qingpu District, dozens of rioters clashed with police on May 3, 2022, as they tried to prevent the arrest of a man who accused a supermarket of reselling donated pork by another province during the Covid lockdown. The rioters were frustrated by the claim that the supermarket was reaping a profit from food donations, especially at a time when they were struggling to get affordable food.

In Songjiang District, more than 100 workers at a Taiwanese-owned Apple supplier industrial complex threw rocks at the dormitory of their Taiwanese managers against their confinement and overtime during the lockdown. They were reportedly frustrated by inadequate pandemic prevention measures which led to some of the employees testing positive for Covid.

The heavy-handed response to minor violations during the lockdown was on display in Pudong district where epidemic prevention staff beat a teacher outside his residential building for leaving the house to collect food delivery. The man was diagnosed with a concussion and eye damage after the assault.

shandong

Day laborers, factory workers and other industrial unions have mobilized in Shandong province against late payments and wage dues. The administration’s response has ranged from violent intimidation to detention of protesters. In April-May, a large group of protesting construction workers were violently intimidated by the state-owned construction company into calling off the protests. In Laishan district, teachers protesting at a high school in the Yantai development zone were arrested by local authorities who were called in, fueling a surge in protests.

beijing

Reports of enforced disappearances of civilians in response to peaceful protests in Beijing show the growing unrest. Last month, a petitioner from Sichuan was held incommunicado by police at an unknown location after being taken to the police station in Fengtai District, a municipality in Beijing. Government officials intercepted a human rights defender from Suzhou as she boarded a train in Beijing on July 20, 2022.

hong kong

The semi-autonomous region has seen the highest number of peaceful protests and crackdowns. Hong Kong authorities have responded to the protests with strategic regulations, including search and arrest warrants for protesters, regulating access to public spaces, ending rail services and diverting public bus services. At least 13 incidents have been reported in seven weeks, with Hong Kong city and central and western Hong Kong the focus of enforcement action.

A crowdfunded investigative news platform, Factwire, has announced its immediate disbandment for unclear reasons. This was followed by the dissolution of a pro-democracy medical alliance, the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance (HAEA), due to “pressure from all sides and the ongoing political impasse”. HAEA has become one of at least 58 civilian groups that have disbanded since the passage of the national security law. On June 26, Hong Kong police arrested three people in separate cases for possessing offensive weapons and uttering threats against government officials or selling weapons for unlawful assembly.