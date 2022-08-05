Turkey’s Erdogan must come to Russia to “probe” Putin on Ukraine and Syria





The end of the war in Ukraine and the start of a new one in Syria are expected to dominate talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan will enjoy the diplomatic success of helping orchestrate the resumption of Ukrainian grain shipments across the Black Sea when he visits Sochi on Friday for his second talks with Putin in just over two weeks. But tensions remain. The Turkish leader was told by Putin in Tehran last month that Russia remained opposed to any new offensive Turkey might plan against Kurdish militants in northern Syria. Analysts believe these tensions are part of the “competitive cooperation” that has defined the relationship between the two leaders for the past 20 years. TheEuropean Council on Foreign Relations published a report last week saying that “Russia’s war on Ukraine has restored Turkey’s self-image as a key geopolitical player and has given Erdogan more visibility than at any time in the over the last few years”. “Most Turks support their country’s balancing act and its quasi-neutral stance between the West and Russia,” he concluded. Truce talks Attempts by NATO member Turkey to remain neutral in the face of Moscow’s historic standoff with the West over Ukraine are beginning to bear fruit. Months of Turkish efforts saw Moscow and Kyiv sign a UN-backed deal in Istanbul last month to resume grain deliveries from Ukrainian ports. The first Ukrainian ship passed through Istanbul on Wednesday. Three more are set to set sail this Friday as part of a historic deal designed to ease a global food crisis caused by war. Turkey wants to translate this success into truce talks in Istanbul between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Asia: “We discussed whether the grain deal could be an opportunity for a lasting ceasefire.” . These efforts are complicated by Erdogan’s repeated threats to launch a new military operation in Syria, a country where Russian and Turkish interests collide. The Russian military helped Syrian President Bashar al-Assad survive a decade-long rebellion led by Turkish-backed groups. But Erdogan threatens to invade northern Syria to establish a buffer zone that repels Kurdish groups he associates with “terrorists” leading an insurrection against the Turkish state. military technology Some Turkish media believe that what Putin really wants are drones. Turkey supplied Kyiv with deadly equipment Bayraktar air vehicles which proved effective in destroying Russian armored columns across the Ukrainian war zone. US officials said a Russian team had traveled to Iran to assess the purchase of hundreds of drones for its own forces in Ukraine. Erdogan added to the intrigue by telling his cabinet that Putin had asked him to start selling the Bayraktars to Russia. Turkish officials later dismissed the suggestion as a joke. But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov appeared to give credence to the idea, saying: “Military and technological cooperation is always on the agenda of both countries.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rfi.fr/en/international/20220805-turkey-s-erdogan-due-in-russia-to-sound-out-putin-on-ukraine-and-syria The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos