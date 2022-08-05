Imran Khan manages to retain his political base





Washington [US]Aug 04 (ANI): Amidst the myriad of problems plaguing Pakistan, ousted former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has managed to retain his political base.

Writing for Foreign Policy magazine, Pakistan’s former envoy to Washington Husain Haqqani argued that Khan may have gained supporters after being ousted from power.

“In fact, he has gained some support for being a leader willing to defend Pakistan and resist the dictation of Western powers. Khan’s PTI party won a series of by-elections in Pakistan’s most populous province , Punjab, and retained control of his region’s government,” he claimed.

Amid this difficult period in the country, Haqqani said the country was divided between supporters of Khan and supporters of Pakistan’s traditional political parties, between Islamists and supporters of Western democracy, and between supporters of the army and its detractors.

Haqqani, director for South and Central Asia at the Hudson Institute, said opponents of Khan identify him as a populist refusing to follow democratic standards. However, his supporters view him as an anti-corruption savior who was removed from office by Washington.

The argument comes as Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) protesters gathered at Islamabad’s F-9 Park on Thursday to protest against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) amid the dispute over the case of foreign funding.

Decked out in scarves and red and green bands, the crowd shouted slogans against the electoral body demanding the resignation of all its officials, Dawn reported. Several PTI lawmakers gathered outside the election watchdog office in Islamabad today and registered their protest.

This demonstration comes in the context of the judgment of August 2 which declared the PTI to be a “party financed by foreigners”. Imran and his party members had rejected the decision, calling it “illegal and unconstitutional”.

Accusing the CEC of being biased, the head of the PTI said that “from the investigation to its verdict, the case is shrouded in serious doubts”, the memorandum states, adding that Imran Khan had also, on several occasions, expressed its reservations with the ECP. and the CEC.

They also alleged that the polling body’s verdict was influenced by the CEC’s meeting with coalition parties last week. However, the Shehbaz Sharif government rejected all these claims. (ANI)

