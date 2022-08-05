Rahul Gandhi jibes ‘Hitler’ at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says Fin Min Nirmala Sitharaman has ‘null understanding’ of economics





New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday fired guns at the Union government led by Narendra Modi as he alleged the start of dictatorship in the country. The MP for Wayanad spoke at a press conference at the AICC headquarters in Delhi as the Congress began its nationwide protests against inflation and GST on essential items. Hitler had also won the elections and had control of all German institutions: Rahul Gandhi | best quotes In an apparent reference to Prime Minister Modi, Rahul Gandhi said: “Hitler had also won elections, he too used to win elections. How did he do it? He controlled all German institutions… Give me the whole system, then I’ll show you how elections are won.”

#LOOK | “Hitler had also won elections, he too used to win elections. How did he do it? He controlled all German institutions…Give me the whole system, then I’ll show you how elections won,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/uynamOL6w5 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Targeting Nirmala Sithraman on the state of India’s economy, the MP for Wayanad remarked, “I think the macroeconomic fundamentals she’s talking about are something else. I don’t think the Minister of Finance understands what is going on in India’s economy, no understanding. She’s there as a spokesperson.”

#LOOK | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said: “I think the macroeconomic fundamentals that she is talking about are something else. I don’t think the finance minister understands what is going on in India’s economy, any understanding . She’s there as a spokesperson.” pic.twitter.com/fSWfwwwmMv — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

“What we are witnessing is the death of democracy. This is what India is witnessing. What India built brick by brick, nearly a century ago, is in being destroyed right before your eyes,” Rahul Gandhi said in the presser. “You all know that, all of India knows that. Anyone who opposes this idea of ​​the beginning of dictatorship, no matter who he is, where he comes from, what state, what religion, man or woman, that person is violently attacked, imprisoned, arrested, beaten,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government is run to protect the interests of four to five people and that this “dictatorship” is run in the interests of “two-three big businessmen by two people”. “The idea is that people’s problems – be it rising prices, unemployment, violence in society – should not be raised. This is the only program of the government and the government is directed to protect the interests of 4-5 people and this dictatorship is run in the interests of 2-3 big entrepreneurs by 2 people,” he said.

During the ED raids targeting him and his mother, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as well as other Congress leaders in the National Heral case, he said: “Question all you want, he there’s absolutely nothing there, everyone knows that… My job is to resist the idea of ​​RSS and the more I do, the more I’ll be attacked. I’m glad, attack me.” To another question, he replied, “They are attacking the Gandhi family because we are fighting for an ideology and there are millions of people like us. We are fighting for democracy, for communal harmony and we are fighting for years. Only I didn’t do that.” It’s been done for years, my family members gave their lives.” Congressmen in Parliament today wore black clothes to protest against inflation and unemployment. The party works also go “gherao” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence as part of their protest. In the presser, Rahul Gandhi said: “When India is divided and the Hindu-Muslims are forced to fight, we have sorrow, when someone is attacked because he is Dalit, we have sorrow. the pain, when a woman is beaten, we have pain, that is to say why we fight. It is not a family, it is an ideology. In response to this, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi remarked, “He (Rahul Gandhi) is not a descendant of Mahatma Gandhi. He is a ‘nakli’ (false) Gandhi. And he is a false ideology,” ANI news agency reported. Party MPs Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will also hold a “Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan” (March to Rashtrapati Bhavan) from Parliament to register their protest. In all capitals, state units organize a Raj Bhavans gherao attended by MPs, MLCs, former MPs and senior leaders along with party workers. (With contributions from the agency)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/rahul-gandhi-makes-hitler-jibe-at-pm-narendra-modi-saysfin-min-nirmala-sitharaman-has-zero-understanding-of-economy-top-quotes-1546493 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos