Russian Z symbol spotted on Chinese military vehicle; Is Xi Jinping using Putin’s Ukraine route to Taiwan?

Social media is teeming with images and videos of Chinese military exercises as tensions in the Taiwan Strait escalate dramatically. An image of what appears to be a Chinese military vehicle bearing the infamous letter “Z” is also going viral on the internet.

Bayraktar strikes again! After Ukraine, Azerbaijan uses ‘iconic’ TB2 drones to strike Armenia with pinpoint precision

Russian military operations in Ukraine are symbolized by the letter Z. Since the start of the invasion, Russian armed vehicles with the Z emblem painted on them have been regularly spotted in Ukraine.

The image surfaced on the internet as China surrounded the island nation and staged intense drills in response to Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit. This raised fears that China could follow a similar route to Russia and invade Taiwan.

The armored car in the image is believed to be a Chinese Dongfeng EQ2050. Netizens speculated that the vehicle was spotted in Fujian province, where Chinese military activity has recently intensified.

Dongfeng EQ2050 is the Chinese replica of the American HMMWV. In China it is known as Mengshi. The Chinese army uses it in combat, manufacturing these vehicles in large numbers. Chinese military and paramilitary groups employ it frequently.

However, the photo in question also circulated online in March claiming it depicted the Chinese military vehicle with the letter Z. She speculated that it is a civilian car as it has a plate blue license plate. Additionally, the vehicle is believed to be registered in Liaoning, northeast China.

CORRECTION: ~Old photo and apparently civilian vehicle. https://t.co/zjzehC8KZt — War Monitor (@WarfareReports) August 3, 2022

This high-mobility vehicle is also available in civilian version and is exported to some countries, including Belarus and Zimbabwe. The image with the Z symbol nevertheless conveys the support of Chinese citizens for Russia in its conflict with Ukraine.

Russian military equipment, including submarines, regularly featured Z on them. Two possible interpretations of the Z symbol found on Russian military vehicles have been noted: “Zapad”, which means “west”, and “Za pobedy”, which means “victory”.

The Z is also intended to serve as a mechanism for the Russian military to identify its surrounding forces, thus preventing incidents such as friendly fire.

China plans to invade Taiwan?

In response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China has begun its most extensive military exercises in the region, sending dozens of fighter jets and warships and firing ballistic missiles.

Following the exercises, regional tensions increased. Japan claims that several missiles launched by Chinese forces have landed in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) also expressed concern saying that “the situation risks miscalculations, serious confrontations, open conflicts and unpredictable consequences between major powers. “.

According to Chinese state media, live-fire sea and air drills are taking place in six areas all around Taiwan, which is 180 kilometers (112 miles) off China’s coast.

The drills involve more than 100 aircraft, including bombers, fighter jets and ten warships, as reported by EurAsian Times.

For the first time since 1996, Chinese rocket forces launched multiple ballistic missiles into waters off Taiwan to demonstrate its military capabilities. Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense confirmed the launch of 11 missiles, identifying them as Dongfeng ballistic weapons.

Concerns about whether Beijing intends to invade Taiwan have returned in response to these extraordinary military exercises. The state-run Global Times has also published expert comment defining the exercises as a practice of “reunification”, which raised a more serious question about the objectives of these exercises.

Moreover, experts believe that China learned from Russia’s costly but gradual territorial expansion in Ukraine and formulated its plan to attack Taiwan. However, even though China has the largest naval force in the world, a military takeover of Taiwan would be fraught with danger.

Moreover, it is possible that an invasion could lead to a more serious conflict between China and the United States. The Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 requires the United States to assist Taiwan in self-defense, even if it does not recognize the island as a sovereign nation.

US President Joe Biden said in may that Washington would strongly defend Taiwan if a Chinese attack occurred. Moreover, Washington places a strategic value on the island.