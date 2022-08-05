Politics
Uttarakhand will soon have a Modi circuit: what, where and how?
The Uttarakhand government is planning a Modi circuit. On this trail, tourists can walk the route Prime Minister Narendra Modi took with Bear Grylls during the special episode of the reality show Man vs Wild, filmed inside Jim Corbett National Park.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is undoubtedly the most followed person in India. And now the government of Uttarakhand wants to use this to its advantage.
To attract more travelers, she is planning sightseeing tours and the one that is making the buzz is a Modi Circuit, reports The Indian Express.
What is the Modi Circuit?
The tour named after the Prime Minister is a route that will cover all the places he visited during a special episode of the popular reality TV show Man vs Wild, starring Bear Grylls.
What better than the green and lush jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature, to shed light on environmental conservation and climate change. Join us at 9 p.m. tonight! https://t.co/RdndTgUtCF
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2019
Filmed inside Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, the episode aired in August 2019 saw Modi go on an adventure with Grylls on foot. The pair turned a stick into a spear as they walked through an area of the reserve, believed to be dominated by tigers. They crossed the Kosi River in the rain using a makeshift raft. The Prime Minister was quite the sport; he even had a drink concocted from neem leaves.
During the episode, Grylls, a former British Army Special Air Serviceman, offered survival advice to Modi, as the two discussed India’s biodiversity and the need to preserve the ‘environment.
The Prime Minister was enthusiastic about Jim Corbett’s visit, saying that in future the area he was visiting would become a big tourist attraction. He was there.
What is the Uttarakhand government’s plan?
The state tourism department identifies the route the duo took to plan a tour. They are also looking for places along the way where arrangements can be made for tourists to stay, reports The Indian Express.
The trial will not take much time and the government of Uttarakhand hopes it can be a weekend getaway for tourists from the neighboring states of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj told the newspaper that the idea for Modi’s tour came to him during a visit to Croatia. He heard about the Game of Thrones tour, which takes visitors through several locations where the hit HBO show was filmed.
Once the Modi Circuit Plan is finalized, the area will be developed with the help of the District Magistrate, the District Tourism Department and the locals,
Will the plan work?
Those who work on the circuit are convinced that it will be a great success.
Col. Ashwini Pundir, Additional CEO of Adventure Sports Division of Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, said The Indian Expressthat Modi is the biggest influencer in the country and that development authorities want tourists to have a similar experience.
We want tourists to have the Prime Minister’s experience. We will also publish articles at important times to inform you that this is where PM Modi carried out particular activity, he said.
He referred to the time the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader visited a cave near Kedarnath Shrine in May 2019 and how similar caves are now booked years in advance due to high demand.
According to the official, although Uttarkhand is beautiful, adding an attraction point with some activities will promote tourism.
The state has already created tourist routes named after deities like Maa Bhagwati, Shiva, Vishnu, Nav-grah, Golju Maharaj, Nagdevta and Hanuman. In 2017, he launched the Vivekananda Tour which takes people to the Kumaon area, where the monk and philosophers spent time. The journey begins in Kakrighant, where Vivekananda arrived over a century ago, and takes you through Almora, Dewaldhar village, Nainital, Bhimtal and Shyamlatal, according to the Uttarakhand Tourism website.
How popular was the PM episode?
Man Vs Wild with Grylls and Modi had recorded the highest ratings ever in the infotainment genre, according to BARC India data. The show’s premiere became the highest-rated show in the history of the genre in India, garnering 6.9 million impressions, according to a report in India today.
State Congress Speaker Karan Mahara has again addressed the controversy surrounding the episode, saying he was shot on the day of the Pulwama attack in Kashmir which left 40 members of the CRPF on February 14, 2019.
However, the BJP spokesperson said The Indian Express that Modi was the biggest brand in the state and that his name can benefit tourism in the state.
With contributions from agencies
