Boris Johnson and Nadhim Zahawi on holiday as Bank of England warns of recession





Labor have accused the couple of being missing as the scale of the collapse of the UK economy became clear. Absence has come to define this government, not only throughout its tenure as it disappeared in action as millions struggle to make ends meet, but also over the past few weeks and last months. People like Priti Patel and Dominic Raab refused to appear before scrutiny committees after Boris Johnson resigned. As the country faces crises on multiple fronts, our ship of state is rudderless. Our Prime Minister and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi are both on vacation as the Bank of England predicted a year-long recession and runaway inflation. Labor have accused the couple of being missing as the scale of the collapse of the UK economy became clear. According to the Times, Johnson is on a delayed honeymoon in Slovenia until next week and, according to the Telegraph, Zahawi has been working from his family holiday abroad. Simon Clarke, the Chief Treasury Secretary, is reportedly absent from Whitehall. As millions face higher mortgage payments following the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates by 0.5% to 1.75%, some of the government’s most senior ministers are not found. Meanwhile, Zahawi insists he is still working, saying in a statement: For me, like I am sure many others, there is no holiday without work. I’ve never had that in the private sector, nor in government. Ask any contractor and they can tell you. Millions of us dream of leaving with our families but the privilege and responsibility of public service means you can never switch off which is why I got calls and briefings every day and I continue to do. However, Abena Oppong-Asare, secretary of Labour’s Shadow Exchequer at the Treasury, said: Families and pensioners are worried about how they will pay their bills, but the Prime Minister and Chancellor are missing. . The fact that they are both on holiday on the day the Bank of England predicts the longest recession in 30 years speaks volumes about the Tories’ warped priorities. As you are here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media that challenges hateful rights rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost. Were not funded by billionaire donors, but rely on readers contributing whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do is not free and we operate with few means. Can you help by contributing as little as 1 per week to help us survive? Whatever you can do, we really appreciate it – and we’ll make sure your money goes as far as it can go to delivering hard-hitting news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://leftfootforward.org/2022/08/boris-johnson-and-nadhim-zahawi-on-holiday-as-bank-of-england-warns-of-recession/

