Jokowi to call finance minister to calculate TNI pension fund





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo will summon the Minister of Finance to discuss pension funds for retired TNI soldiers.

Journalist: Ratih Waseso | Editor: Herlina Kartika Dewi KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will summon Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati to discuss pension funds for retired TNI soldiers. Jokowi did not promise how much the pension fund would increase. The reason is that the current state of the state revenue and expenditure budget (APBN) is not easy. However, he will discuss the pension fund with the Minister of Finance. He even said that after the opening of the 2022 National Gathering (Silatnas) of the Indonesian Army Pensioners Association (PPAD) at the Sentul International Convention Center (SICC) in Bogor, the Minister of Finance would be immediately summoned to discuss the issue. Read also : National Police Prefect removes Inspector General Ferdy Sambo as National Police Propam Division Chief “I cannot promise, because I said earlier that our state budget is in a difficult position. But when I come back from here, I will call the Minister of Finance. I will invite the calculations, when the calculations will be final, I pass them on to ladies and gentlemen and my brothers and sisters,” Jokowi said during the PPAD Silatnas 2022, Friday (5/8). In line with what was previously stated, the President General (Ketum) of the PPAD, Lt. Gen. (Retired) Doni Monardo, Jokowi also learned that the salaries of TNI retirees are quite low. The pensioner’s salary for those with the rank of enlisted is IDR 2.6 million, for those with the rank of non-commissioned officer IDR 3.5 million and for those with the rank of first officer 4.1 million IDR. “I know, especially those in Jabodetabek, this figure is a figure that is still very much lacking. The government gave THR, the government also gave the 13th salary. But I also know that it is still missing,” he said. he explains. Read also : Jokowi says there will be a football training center at IKN Earlier, the PPAD’s General Chairman (Ketum), Lt. Gen. (Retired) Doni Monardo, expressed his hope that the state could increase retirement benefits for retirees. “Mr. President, we are sorry to have to convey messages of sponsorship from senior citizens, including retired enlisted and non-commissioned officers. Hope the government and state have sufficient budgets, please be willing to add retirement benefits for retired officers,” Doni said. Check out other news and articles on Google News MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm to provide useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free voucher worth a donation that can be used for shopping at HAPPY store.



Reporter: Ratih Waseso

Publisher: Herlina Kartika Dewi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/jokowi-akan-panggil-menkeu-untuk-hitung-dana-pensiunan-tni The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos