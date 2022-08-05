Attempted “technical knockout” funding decision: Imran – Newspaper





(CLOCKWISE from left) Pedestrians try to squeeze through a crack after containers were placed on major roads leading to Islamabad’s red zone ahead of the PTI protest against the ECP; PTI workers rally outside provincial election commission offices in Lahore; while a large contingent of police is deployed outside the commission offices in Karachi.Online/White Star/PPI

PTI leader claims hidden hands using ECP to keep democracy in check Party holds protests outside ECP offices in major cities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan lambasted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday for its verdict in the banned funding case, calling the decision an attempt by the ruling coalition and powers. that is, to knock him out for technical reasons.

The former prime minister’s comments came as the PTI staged protests outside the election watchdog’s offices across Pakistan to register its protest against the verdict in the banned funding case against the former ruling party and the alleged collusion between the leader of the ECP and the ruling PML. -N and PPP.

Addressing his supporters who gathered at F-9 Park in Islamabad and the ECP office in Karachi via video link, Mr Khan said the Election Commission was the biggest tool for control of democracy in Pakistan and that, through this institution, hidden hands were manipulating the elections.

According to Imran Khan, they still use the institutions. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was killed because they feared it would be impossible to control if he took to the streets.

Mr Khan said the ECP had overstepped its bounds in the ruling against the PTI, adding that such efforts were an attempt to keep the nation in bondage. The electoral commission is also a means of ensuring that the slaves vote for someone else, but someone else is elected in return.

The ECP was designed in such a way that it can be used to easily control governments, Khan said. He added that through the ECP decisions are made on which party will get the number of seats. He said that to end this opacity he wanted to introduce electronic voting machines, a move opposed by the ECP and other parties. EVMs would have deterred hidden hands from manipulating election results, Imran Khan said. Elections are controlled in this way, Khan said, adding that the ECP was the biggest way to control democracy in Pakistan.

Imran Khan added that the country’s corrupt political elite tried to remove him from the political theater by all means and now they resorted to the ECP.

Speaking in more detail about the ECP’s decision, the PTI President said there was a difference between an affidavit and a certificate. According to Mr Khan, he signed the certificate given to him by his accountants and auditors to the best of his knowledge as he could not follow all the money. The affidavit is the one submitted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the High Court to allow his older brother to go abroad for medical treatment, he added.

Imran Khan added that taking money from foreign companies was not illegal in 2012, as the law prohibiting taking money from foreign companies was introduced in 2017, while the PTI case dated back to 2012.

The PTI President also spoke about the Financial Times report. He said that the PTI received the money in 2012 from two fundraising dinners that Arif Naqvi organized. Naqvi would be charged with fraud six years later in 2018, how could I have known that in 2012, he added.

Mr Khan said the PTI was the first party to use political fundraising in Pakistan and added that political parties cannot survive without money. He added that his party had a donor base of 40,000 while the PPP and PML-N do not have a single donor.

PTI leaders outside ECP

Earlier in the day, some of the PTI leaders managed to break out of the ECP office in the red zone to register their protest against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). They dispersed after delivering a memorandum to ECP officials.

The protesters included Fawad Chaudhry, Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, Shibli Faraz, Faisal Javed Khan, Kanwal Shauzab and others.

The leaders were arrested at the gate of the headquarters by a contingent of police and Rangers. They handed in a memorandum against the CEC for playing an unconstitutional, undemocratic and biased role as the CEC.

Speaking to the media outside the ECP office, Asad Umar said the electoral body and its leader had lost their credibility and the trust of nations; therefore, the PTI submitted a memorandum against CEC Sultan Sikandar Raja to ECP officials for playing an unconstitutional, undemocratic and biased role as CEC.

He said that the ECP no longer functions as a state body, but as an affiliate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition. He urged the CEC to resign as two provincial assemblies have already passed resolutions against the ECP and cited a lack of trust in the body.

Separately, PTI lawmakers also gathered outside the ECP offices in Karachi and Lahore.

In Lahore, PTI Central Section of Punjab staged a protest against the CEC in front of the office of the Punjab Electoral Commission. Protesters led by central Punjab chairman Dr Yasmin Rashid chanted slogans against the election commissioner and demanded his immediate removal from office.

In Karachi, dozens of PTI workers and supporters gathered outside the ECP regional office in Saddar to join protests across the country. Led by former federal minister and PTI Sindh chairman Ali Zaidi, protesters chanted slogans against the ECP leader and danced to party songs.

Mansoor Malik in Lahore and Imran Ayub in Karachi also contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn, August 5, 2022

