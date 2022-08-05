Zelensky ‘begs’ to meet Xi Jinping, desperate to fight Putin?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for a face-to-face meeting. Kyiv urged Beijing to use its political and economic influence in Russia to help end the war. In his interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Thursday 08/04/2022, Zelensky revealed that he had asked to speak to Xi Jinping since the Russian attack on Ukraine. “I want to speak directly. I had a conversation with [Presiden] Xi Jinping was a year ago,” he said. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Since the start of the large-scale aggression on February 24, we have formally asked to have a conversation, but we [belum] have any kind of conversation with China, although I’m sure that will help.” As for China, Russia’s most important ally, it has yet to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin’s so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine, which he says aims to “denazify” and demilitarize the country. During the war that lasted almost 6 months, at least 5,327 civilians in Ukraine were killed and forced an estimated 12 million people to flee their homes. The fighting also briefly prevented wheat and grains from leaving the country, known as the “breadbasket of the world”, exacerbating food shortages and driving up prices around the world. Xi Jinping previously expressed concern over the conflict in Ukraine at a summit in June, saying it “sounds the alarm for humanity”. However, he gave no guidance on how to end the battle. Earlier this month he also spoke with Putin, a leader he has previously described as a friend, and reiterated China’s support for Russia’s “sovereignty and security”. He said all parties should push for a responsible resolution of the Ukraine crisis and China will continue to play its part to that end. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Commemorating WWII, Ukraine’s president believes he’s winning Russia (luc/luc)



