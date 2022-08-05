Alex Jones arrested: How the Sandy Hook trial could lead to Donald Trump being held accountable





Until Wednesday, Infowars founder and host Alex Jones seemed unfazed by the possibility of consequences. For years, the right-wing fabulist has been in a court battle with the parents of young children murdered in the Sandy Hook massacre. The surviving parents are suing Jones over false allegations that the school shooting never happened. Most people facing a lawsuit from such sympathetic plaintiffs would respond with humility and remorse. Jones, however, turned this situation into a clown show by refusing court orders to turn over evidence, failing to appear at trial and regularly airing shows to tell even more libelous lies about the families and the judge. presiding over the case.

He has good reason to believe that brazenness will work for him. Thanks to the power of bullshit, Alex Jones avoided the consequences of his actions for decades. His strategy is simple: lie to the public by pretending to be the victim of a vast conspiracy. This opens up a fountain of loyalty and, most importantly, money.

It worked after Jones was kicked out of various hosting services for repeatedly breaking misinformation and defamation rules. The Infowars audience rallied behind him. Jones has made millions after being de-platformed, often raking in as much as $800,000 in a day. That Donald Trump-like audacity also seemed like it could work for Jones in this legal battle over his Sandy Hook lies. He barely put up a legal defense. Instead, take his case to the airwaves, where his lies risk no perjury charges. Coupled with the stonewalling and financial shenanigans that look an awful lot like hidden money, the goal is clear: to amass so much wealth and support that even a major judgment against him will cause no significant damage.

The parents of Jesse Lewis, a 6-year-old child murdered in the 2012 shooting, testified in Austin, Texas on Tuesday about the damage Jones caused and his lie. For most of the time, however, Jones wasn’t even in court, opting to go live on Infowars instead. Jones spent that time raving about how the parents were being manipulated by a “democratic” conspiracy, calling the judge a “goblin” and falsely claiming he was a railroad victim. He then begged his audience to send him money to push back against this supposed “deep state” conspiracy.

On Wednesday, however, Jones came to court and was subjected to brutal cross-examination. And finally, he blinked.

Want more Amanda Marcotte on politics? Subscribe to his Standing Room Only newsletter.

Mark Bankston, the attorney for Sandy Hook’s parents, revealed that he was in possession of all the contents of Jones’ cell phone, which Jones clearly did not realize. Bankston also released an Infowars clip of Jones implying that the judge is conspiring with pedophiles and spoiled Jones’ attempt to plead poverty to prevent the jury from giving the family the $150 million they are asking for. The video of Jones getting shaken quickly went viral.

Jones, who has decades of experience as a gaslighter, kept gossiping and accusing the attorney of trying to have a “Perry Mason moment.” Still, it’s hard to deny that a glimmer of worry crossed his face, a small sign of fear that this might, after all this time, be a problem Jones can’t escape by lying and bombarding. Jones, tweeted New York Times reporter Elizabeth Williamson, was later seen “sweating so much his hair is soaking wet and dripping down his *blue* collar.”

To make the moment even sweeter, the newly released cell phone records may now find their way into the Jan. 6 insurrection investigation, which Jones played a significant role in hyping up.

The House committee investigating the Capitol riot has expressed an interest in obtaining the phone records. During recess, Bankston was heard saying into a hot mic, “You know what nobody’s thought of yet? What happens when that phone goes to law enforcement.” Bankston told the court on Thursday that he produced Jones’ phone records to the committee immediately after the hearing unless the judge ordered him not to, to which the judge replied that she did not. Wasn’t sure he could even refuse to do so.

Thanks to the power of bullshit, Alex Jones avoided the consequences of his actions for decades.

“If I do this, what have I got to lose?”

This is how Trump justified both the big lie and the coup effort that culminated in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to testimony offered to the committee by a former Trump appointee. Alas, Trump’s belief that he will escape political and legal consequences for trying to overthrow democracy has so far proven true. Yes, he lost the 2020 election and his coup failed, but the Big Lie has only metastasized since then. Republicans across the country have come to share Trump’s confidence that as long as they never break their character as Big Lie supporters, they will eventually gain enough power and momentum to finally clinch the fatal blow to American democracy. And they are not wrong to believe that. Recent victories for Holocaust deniers in Arizona’s Republican primary bring the GOP one step closer to stealing that state’s electoral votes for Trump in 2024, which could be enough to steal the entire presidential election.

Want more Amanda Marcotte on politics? Subscribe to his Standing Room Only newsletter.

One of the most demoralizing aspects of recent years has been the effectiveness of Jones, Trump and their fellow authoritarian leaders with this strategy without hesitation. Even when they lose, they seem to be winning, gaining power and wealth while the legal authorities seem unable to hold them to account. Instead, prosecutors falter, flagrant breaches of the law are ignored, and the coffers of anti-democracy leaders continue to fill.

Indeed, the disease is spreading, as more and more people become intoxicated with the idea that there is no limit to the wealth and power that can be accumulated, as long as you let go of any lingering attachment truth or decency. See how former “leftist” writers have mocked Jones, claiming he’s a “free speech” hero instead of a man held responsible for torturing the parents of murdered children. These men are unlikely to be stupid enough to believe their own rhetoric. It’s just that the cult of shamelessness is so seductive. As Trump said, what do they have to lose?

If Jones suffers an actual consequence for this, it would bolster hopes that accountability is possible.

That’s why the Jones lawsuit feels like it carries weight outside of the already weighty question of whether he should pay for defaming the families of the mass shooting victims. If Jones suffers an actual consequence for this, it would bolster hopes that accountability is possible. It would make people believe that we don’t really need to lay down and let the bad guys walk all over us. There is a limit to what impudence can take you.

The recent guilty verdict of former Trump aide Steve Bannon for refusing to respond to a subpoena offers a similar ray of hope. Bannon also had no real response to his obvious guilt and instead tried to save himself out of pure warmongering. So far it doesn’t seem to be working, although the fight isn’t over until he’s in jail. He always seems to feel like he can beat that with relentless gaslighting. His lawyers did not call any witnesses or offer any evidence for his defense during his recent trial. On Infowars, this fact was already used to tell a story about Bannon not being “allowed” to defend himself, which is a lie. But it’s a clever lie, prompting Bannon to raise more money and support by claiming his lack of defense was due to him being blocked, instead of an active pick from his own team. It remains to be seen whether he can take advantage of these resources to escape from prison.

In one of the most iconic scenes from the ‘Game of Thrones’ TV series and the books, Royal Assistant Varys remarks, “Power lies where men believe it lies. No more and no less.” It’s a truth that has served Trump, Jones and their fellow travelers well. By creating the illusion of invincibility, these authoritarians have made invincibility a reality. It’s a terrifying power, but it also suggests vulnerability. This means that even small cracks in the armor create hope that they are not untouchable. These men can be stopped if people have the willpower and stamina to fight back.

It is another sign of the depravity of our times that the burden of waging this fight has fallen on the shoulders of the parents of murdered children. But in all that darkness, there is this hope: Alex Jones blinked. Now we know he knows he’s not unbeatable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2022/08/04/alex-jones-busted-how-the-sandy-hook-trial-could-lead-to-accountability-for-donald/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos