Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi unveils three foundations to boost Indonesia’s competitiveness

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed that efforts to organize and lay the groundwork to increase Indonesia’s competitiveness must continue.

This was conveyed by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in his remarks at the opening of the 2022 National Rally (Silatnas) for the Indonesian Army Retired Association (PPAD) on Friday. (05/08/2022), at the Sentul International Convention Center (SICC), Bogor Regency. , West Java.

“The foundation in which we compete with other countries, we have to start organizing and we are building it. Because in the future, it won’t be a big country beating a small country, will it? It’s not the rich countries that beat the poor countries, no. The fight is, the competition is that the fast country will beat the slow country,” he said.

The President said that to be able to compete with other countries, at least three main foundations are needed, namely infrastructure, downstream and industrialization, and digitalization.

“First, infrastructure. It can just be felt, it will be felt in five years or 10 years, we can’t feel it instantly now. But once we compete with other countries, if our infrastructure is good, if our infrastructure stock is good, it will look like we can compete or not.

In those seven years, the president said, there were 2,042 kilometers of toll roads, 5,500 kilometers of non-toll roads, 16 new airports, 18 ports, 38 new dams, 1.1 million hectares irrigation.

“It is our basis to later compete with other countries. Maybe we cannot feel it instantly now, and later the effect will be felt in the state budget,” said- he declared.

The second foundation is downstream and industrialization. The Head of State indicated that the export of raw materials has been done for a long time, for example nickel. The export value of nickel in the form of raw materials in 2014 only reached US$1 billion or Rs 15 trillion and jumped several times after the export stopped.

“Once we stop, in 2017 we will stop (the export of raw materials) nickel, the exports in 2021 will reach more than IDR 300 trillion. From Rp. 15 trillion it rose to Rp. 300 trillion. It’s just a product,” he said.

According to President Jokowi, by proceeding with downstream and industrialization, the government will reap many benefits. First, tax revenue will increase, second, it will create a lot of job opportunities. For this reason, the government plans to stop exports in the form of raw materials for other commodities.

“After this nickel, even if it is not over (the trial) at the WTO, we will stop it again this year, maybe tin or bauxite, stop. Worked by public companies, in collaboration with the private sector. If state-owned enterprises and the private sector are not ready for the technology, there is no problem in taking a partner. Foreign partners for technology transfer are fine,” said he explained.

The third foundation is digitalization, especially for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). According to the president, there are 65.4 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Indonesia, all of which contribute 61% of the Indonesian economy.

“Don’t forget those little ones. Therefore, we continue to encourage them to enter the digital ecosystem. This will later become the solid foundation of the Indonesian economy, (i.e.) micro, small and medium enterprises, not large ones,” he said.

If downstream and industrialization are carried out consistently, President Jokowi believes, the GDP/GDP of the Indonesian economy, which is currently at ranking The world No. 15 will be able to move up to seventh in the world in 2030, and fourth in 2045.

“If our economic growth is good, our GDP is good, later in 2030 our estimate will be tripled now, from the current US$1.2-1.3 trillion to over US$3 trillion. Finally what? Our state budget has gotten bigger and bigger,” he said.(TGH/UN