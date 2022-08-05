Trump ignores advice to stop speaking with current former aides, including Meadows: CNN





Trump is ignoring legal advice to stop talking to his former and current aides, including Mark Meadows, CNN reported. The DOJ is investigating the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 and has been in communication with Trump’s attorneys. Meadows could potentially turn out to be a key witness in the department’s investigation. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump ignored legal advice from his attorneys to stop speaking with current and former aides, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, CNN reported.

The Justice Department is investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and sources told CNN that Trump’s legal team is in talks with the DOJ regarding their investigation, the first known interaction between the two sides.

Trump’s attorneys have advised the former president not to speak to his current and former aides, per CNN, particularly Meadows, whose former aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified before the House Select Committee which is also investigating the events of January 6, 2021.

Although a source told CNN that Trump and Meadows had communicated on several occasions, another source noted that the relationship between Trump and Meadows was “not the same as before” compared to when they were. were both still at the White House.

“There is clearly a concerted effort to undermine vital executive and attorney-client privileges, entrenched in the Constitution, through partisan political persecution,” a Trump spokesperson told AFP. CNN in a statement. “How can a future president ever have private conversations with his lawyers, advisers and other senior advisers if such an adviser is forced, during or after the presidency, before a screening committee or some other entity, and be forced to reveal these privileged and confidential discussions?

The spokesperson added, “President Trump will not be deterred by witch hunts or kangaroo courts from continuing to defend and fight for America, our Constitution, and the truth.”

Former White House aides, including Hutchinson, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sarah Matthews and Matthew Pottinger, have previously testified before the committee, revealing explosive details about Trump’s response to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

Following testimony from his former aides Hutchinson and Griffin, there is still a chance the DOJ could seek out Meadows as a witness in their investigation.

In a statement to CNN, Meadows attorney George Terwilliger said “this is all vain and misinformed speculation, apparently by people who know little but talk a lot.”

Nonetheless, former White House attorney Ty Cobb told CNN that Meadows is “perfectly positioned to be the John Dean of this mess,” alluding to former President Richard Nixon’s former aide whose public testimony was crucial to the Senate committee investigating the Watergate scandal.

“The reason [Meadows] is valuable is also why he is in danger: he was basically on Trump’s right-hand side throughout all of these exercises and participated in key meetings and phone calls,” Cobb said.

