Activists urge Jokowi to pay serious attention to national education









This call came directly from education practitioners and observers during the Damaged Education Book Review discussion at the Sultan’s Residence, Wednesday (4/8) yesterday. Present as resource person Dhitta Puti Sarasvati from the Smart Indonesia Movement Foundation; Dr. Susetya Herawati of the Suluh Nuswantara Bakti Foundation; and President of the Cahaya Guru Foundation, Henny Supolo Sitepu (via zoom).



While activists such as Ki Dr. Bambang Pharmasetiawan Ahmad Rizali of NU Care, as well as Suluh Nuswantara Bakti Foundation President Pontjo Sutowo also attended the discussion. Mr. Jokowi, please pay attention to national education. Currently, there has been commercialization, capitalization and politicization of teachers, and disorientation in the direction of education in primary and secondary schools, education observer Dharmaningtyas said. Ki Tyas, as he is usually called, explained that chronic diseases in college are not much different. Commercialization, privatization, liberalization and orientation towards diplomas are the causes of this disease. The octopus of neoliberalism in national education has begun to emerge. Ki Tyas explained that the practice occurs in basic, secondary and higher education and is included in the National Education System Bill which is currently under discussion. Therefore, President Joko Widodo is urged to seriously manage the direction of national education as reflected in the National Education System Bill, he explained. If the president does not intervene, Ki Tyas fears that the neoliberal octopus will give rise to a workforce subject to capitalists, become a means of reproducing an ideology that only benefits certain classes and manage the education like running a business. All this will have an impact on the critical and emancipatory consciousness of students who stagnate and paralyze historical and national memories. It is very dangerous for the survival of our nation, he said.

