Succession of Boris Johnson: Sunak scores against Truss





The former finance minister scored points in the televised duel between candidates to succeed Johnson. Rishi Sunak. But Secretary of State Liz Truss is leading in the polls. Former finance minister Rishi Sunak managed to convince a clear majority of studio viewers during a televised duel over the successor to outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. According to previous polls, the clear favorite for government office for rival Liz Truss was that far fewer guests raised their hands in the vote at the end of the 90-minute show on Thursday night. Members of the conservative conservative party were invited. In the coming weeks, they will be able to vote by post or online to see who will move into Downing Street at the start of September. Sunak (42) shared the recording of the vote after the broadcast on Twitter. Truss backtracked on his salary proposals In an interview with Sky News presenter Kay Burley, Secretary of State Truss had to justify an about-face in her election campaign. In a press release, Truss said it would cut wages for workers outside the wealthier areas of London and southern England to better reflect local living conditions. Experts have pointed out that the cuts are likely to affect groups such as nurses and teachers in particular. The unions announced fierce resistance. When prominent members of his Conservative Party also disagreed, Truss backtracked, saying his plans had been misrepresented by the media. The contestant also repeated that accusation in the televised debate, but also admitted that after “concerns” she had decided not to pursue the plans any further. “It wasn’t the right measure,” admitted Truss when asked. In regular polls of Tory members, the 47-year-old has always been clearly ahead. Many prominent members of the current or former Johnson cabinet have expressed their support for him.

