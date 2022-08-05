Sales of Jerdoni shirts soar 380% after Imran Khan spotted them wearing them





Sales of Jerdoni shirts surged massively after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was spotted wearing it during a meeting with Islamic scholar Tariq Jameel.

Imran Khan was spotted wearing a white Jerdonis polo shirt in photos from the reunion. After which, sales of Jerdonis shirts increased by 380%. Imran Khan paired his white polo shirt with black pants. In one day, the brand’s sales increased by 380%. The shirt was selling for $18.

Questions have been raised about whether the brand will raise the price of the shirts as they are in high demand. Muhammad Ali Akbar, the co-founder of Jerdoni, denied the price hike. He said, Jerdoni was built with a vision to provide affordable luxury for all, we will continue to strive to provide the best quality at lower rates.

Imran Khan wearing a @hassan_jerdonis polo shirt! https://t.co/nqVNvmLUJr

— Amina Shah (@aminagillani27) August 2, 2022

Politics aside, Imran Khan has been a national icon and an international figure with influence and charisma as a cricketer and philanthropist.

Maulana Tariq Jameel had arrived in Bani Gala to meet former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The meeting came after the Election Commission of Pakistan announced its verdict on Pakistan’s Tehreek-I-Insaf banned funding case.

My brother @hassan_jerdoni with @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/oPujpzyR6i

— Amina Shah (@aminagillani27) July 8, 2022

Speaking to the media, Maulana Jameel said: Allah asks his people to repent before Him. He further added that politicians should not turn the government into Kabbadi terrain. He urged the incumbent government to do something for the welfare of the people as inflation is hitting them hard.

Maulana Jameel urged the nation to seek forgiveness from Allah for his mercy. Later, Imran Khan and Maulana Tariq Jameel posted the photos of the meeting on their respective social media accounts.

This is not the first time that Maulana Tariq Jameel joins Bani Gala to meet Imran Khan. He had previously been asked to organize a special dua for the welfare of the country and the people.

