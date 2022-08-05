Zawahiri killing shows US needs long game in Pakistan





When news broke this week of the death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul in a US drone strike, speculation quickly began in neighboring Pakistan as to whether the drone that killed him had taken off from its bases or crossed the country’s airspace.

US-Pakistani counterterrorism cooperation has been contentious since the early days of the War on Terror, sparking a backlash from Islamist politicians, Pashtun tribesmen and former pro-state jihadist militants. He even fomented violent dissent within the armed forces.

The United States remains unpopular in Pakistan. Sentiment toward the United States is a far cry from the days when high-profile American visitors were enthusiastically greeted by Pakistani crowds.

And although the US-Pakistan bilateral relationship, including counter-terrorism cooperation, has been greatly reduced, it has meddled with Pakistan’s domestic politics in a different way than before, potentially becoming a major electoral factor in major centers. urban Pakistani.

When Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted in a vote of no confidence in April, he alleged he had been overthrown by a US regime change plot, which he said was motivated by his firm opposition to the authorization Americans to operate military bases in the country.

Many in Pakistan see recent events, including the army chiefs’ unusual call with a senior US diplomat last week, allegedly to secure faster approval for the release of a loan tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF ) as evidence of collusion with the United States in ousting Khan as part of a quid pro quo. pro quo. An anti-Khan talk show host even speculated that Pakistan allowed a one-off strike in exchange for IMF aid.

Surely Pakistan’s struggling economy could use all the help it can get. Official figures put the inflation rate at around 25%. The rupee has been in freefall, losing around 24% in value against the US dollar since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took office in April. And net foreign exchange reserves held by Pakistan’s central bank fell to $8.39 billion, covering less than two months of imports.

The deteriorating economy has significantly eroded public support for Sharif’s fragile coalition government.

For those wishing to link Pakistan’s economic and political turmoil to exogenous forces, there are many dots to connect. Khans’ political unrest intensified in the first months of this year, just as the United States said it discovered Zawahiriwas in Afghanistan. And this summer, as the IMF took a tough stance in talks with Islamabad, the US intelligence community claimed to have conclusively identified the location of the Zawahiris in Kabul.

What may simply be coincidence is evidence that some of the United States orchestrated Imran Khan’s withdrawal and used various levers of influence to ensure they had the unfettered ability to hit high-profile targets. value in landlocked Afghanistan using Pakistani airspace.

The widespread belief that Khan was the victim of an American plot fuels his popular support, increases the likelihood that he can return to power, and complicates Americas counter-terrorism strategy in the region.

It is very likely that Zawahiri’s strike and surveillance before and after the attack involved the use of Pakistani airspace. Indeed, a US congressman said Pakistan had given tacit approval to the overflight rights.

Now, if American drones did in fact cross into Pakistan, possibly from a base in the Persian Gulf region, and not from a Central Asian neighbor of Afghanistan, then the killing of Zawahiri proves not only the effectiveness of US counterterrorism strategy on the horizon, but also its dependence on Pakistani airspace.

While the United States does depend on Pakistan to surveil and strike targets in Afghanistan, its counter-terrorism strategy in Afghanistan is potentially compromised by Imran Khan’s return to power through an election next year. It is vital that the United States and Pakistan develop a framework for counterterrorism cooperation that can withstand political pressures in Pakistan in the short term.

To that end, the United States should maintain a restrained and focused counterterrorism strategy, quietly partnering with Pakistan without having bases in the country (if it doesn’t already). Drone strikes, as former US President Bill Clinton used to say about abortion, should be safe, legal and rare.

The two countries should also step up intelligence sharing on common threats, including Al-Qaeda and the local branch of the Islamic State (ISIS).

But Washington must also prepare for the potential return of Imran Khan to power. He should resist the urge to demonize him as some sort of strongman and populist outcast a la Hugo Chavez. And he must avoid knowingly or otherwise supporting anti-democratic moves to keep him out of power. This would put the United States at loggerheads with the Pakistani street.

Pakistan may be poor and its economy in crisis. But it is not a small country. The United States simply cannot lock itself into a battle with a populist leader in the fifth most populous country in the world.

Both sides should seek a credible exit ramp should Khan return to power. But at the end of the day, it may not even allow very limited U.S. drone overflight rights. And it is a reality that the United States must be prepared to accept.

This would be Khan’s prerogative as the leader of a sovereign country.

