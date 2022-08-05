Dinner across the ditch: I was baffled when she said Donald Trump was smart | life and style





Alix, 58, Royston, Hertfordshire

Profession Semi-retired teacher and entrepreneur

Voting record Mainly Green, or Labor if no Green and Lib Dem to support friends who are local councillors. Never conservative!

Amuse bouche As a teenager, Alix cleaned the house of the Led Zeppelins John Paul Jones

Suzy, 48, Royston, Hertfordshire

Accounting

Labor voting record maybe once or twice in the Blair years. Now she’s a member of the conservative party

Amuse bouche Suzy likes historical reconstructions: from time to time, I disguise myself as a Norman peasant to prepare dinner for the Lord in various castles.

To start

Alix Im vegetarian and we agreed to start by sharing the Greek meze platter so that was fine. I then ordered the fusilli ai funghi with arugula salad and the tiramisu semifreddo.

Suzy I had a steak, medium rare; then Mess Eton. Alix seemed friendly, open to the world, intelligent and energetic, as a woman should be. She didn’t seem to like the idea that people actually want to profit from their business if you tax them more or charge them a living wage there will be no incentive for them to do business.

Alix She kept saying that taxing the rich and big business at higher rates wouldn’t solve anything, when I think big cats should be taxed. It was clear that we were diametrically opposed on just about everything.

Suzy I said the proportion of people who avoid tax and use offshore accounts is not large enough to make a difference to the economy. The majority of people are not wealthy enough to hide their money in the Virgin Islands.

The Big Ox

Alix Brexit is a total disaster that has done nothing to improve our economy. We were a small island, more of an empire and anyway we had the right to veto EU laws.

Suzy I wasn’t interested in the economic pros or cons of Brexit. My reasons for supporting him were political. We weren’t getting the benefits of being at this club, and David Cameron had tried to negotiate a better deal and couldn’t. It made life a bit more complicated in some ways, but you can’t ignore the effects of Covid.

Alix It’s ironic because Suzy was born in Russia and came to the UK, but she’s against Eastern Europeans coming to work here because she thinks they’re taking jobs away from young people.

Suzy I went to sixth form in the UK so I didn’t come to work and wanted to go home, but I got married and stayed. The country should not rely on cheap foreign labor. You might want to employ someone with better qualifications and a work ethic as an engineer in their home country who will end up stacking the shelves at Tesco, but that means a youngster in Britain will lose out.

Alix I pointed out that young Britons don’t want to work full time for minimum wage, but I felt that stuff fell on deaf ears.

Plate to share

Alix We have agreed to improve transport. We live in a small town and public transport here is useless, it’s as simple as that. We also agreed that we needed more charging points for electric cars and space for the bike.

Suzy You need to improve infrastructure because you can’t just cram people into city centers. They have reduced the number of buses here and I have never used any as it takes too long.

For the after

Alix I was completely stunned when she said she thought Donald Trump was very smart! Sorry? In fact, I did the thing with my jaw dropping in amazement.

Suzy I have American relatives who are Trump supporters. He was the only politician who really tried to do something for working class people. I think if we had stayed on this topic long enough, we might have recognized the fact that Trump was tackling a real problem.

Alix I said, do you think a world leader should maybe be smart all the time and not just once in a while?

Take away food

Suzy We had a great conversation! We have political differences, but we also have a lot of agreements.

Alix She kept doing this thing where, when she disagreed with something I said, she rolled her eyes, looked away, and changed the subject. After a while, it really pissed me off, but I didn’t say anything. I behaved very well.

Alix and Suzy ate at Banyers House, Royston, Hertfordshire.

