The Business Secretary does not know where Boris Johnson is





BUSINESS Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted he does not know where Boris Johnson is at the moment.

But the Conservative minister insisted the Prime Minister was still doing his job.

Mr Johnson and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi have both been criticized for taking holidays at the same time the Bank of England announced a massive interest rate hike. Despite promising to be caretaker prime minister until the Conservative party chooses a new leader, Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie are currently on honeymoon somewhere in Slovenia. The Chancellor reportedly spoke to Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey about raising the base rate from 1.25% to 1.75%. The increase is the largest in 27 years and will increase pressure on households already struggling with the cost of living. Yesterday Citizens Advice Scotland warned that people will have to choose between heating and eating during the winter. The UK is set to slip into recession in the last three months of this year and, the Bank has warned, this could last until the end of 2023. Labour, whose leader Keir Starmer is also on holiday, accused the two men of being missing. Mr Kwarteng told Times radio: I don’t know where Boris is, but I am in constant contact with him. He just had a wedding, I think he’s on his honeymoon and… I don’t think a lot of people will blame him. Speaking to LBC radio, Kwarteng said he believed the chancellor was fully aware of the situation. He added: He is fully aware of what is going on and his officials and he are working very hard to see how we can generally deal with this. I think I think he’s on top of the situation. I think his arrangements are up to him. Mr Kwarteng – who is backing Liz Truss in the leadership battle – criticized the bank’s decision to raise interest rates. He said the forecast for inflation to peak at 13% in October

was a sign that something had clearly gone wrong. He told Sky News: The Bank’s job was to deal with inflation. They have a 2% inflation target, that’s actually their mandate. And now inflation is in double digits. So clearly, something went wrong. He added: I think there is a problem with the way the Bank works because clearly if I tell you that 2% is your goal, and you say to me, well, in fact, it will reach 13 %, I would rightly say something gone wrong. We need to watch how you behave. Mr Kwarteng also said the Bank should have acted more quickly to raise interest rates in a bid to control inflation. He said: I think there’s an argument to suggest that the rate probably should have gone up a bit sooner. Mr Kwarteng – who has been nominated as the next chancellor if Ms Truss becomes the next prime minister – suggested the government should review Banks’ tenure. You have to look at how the Bank is organized and what the objectives are, he said. Mr Bailey dismissed the criticism. He told the Today show: If you go back two years given the situation we were facing at that time in the context of Covid, in the context of the labor market, the idea that at then we would have tightened monetary policy, you know. I don’t remember many people saying that.

