Xi Jinping’s messages to Taiwan, the United States and the rest of the world – Corriere.it

The invasion of Taiwan may have really begun. This is not about alarmism, but about understanding the meaning and scope of the so-called military maneuvers that the People’s Liberation Army is carrying out, officially in retaliation for Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island. Talking about maneuvers as if they were routine exercises makes no sense. Not only for the firepower deployed by China, but for the characteristics of the offensive: the use of munitions of war (real fire, in the jargon), the missile launches near Taiwan and also Japan, finally the strategy of encirclement implemented by extending the offensive also to the eastern coasts of the island furthest from the Chinese mainland. Fans of military stuff can read all the details of the war on the Mail, including the nature of the new weapons being tested. And we are only at the beginning, the operations will continue in the next few days. The levels of interpretation are multiple and not mutually exclusive. The messages that Xi Jinping sends to America, Taiwan, Japan and the rest of the world should be carefully analyzed, with the understanding that we may learn many new things as the situation evolves.

General evidence of the embargo on Taiwan

First message: Taiwan already at mercenary of a Chinese naval air blockade, which includes a trade embargo. To be optimistic at all costs means that the People’s Republic can spare itself a real military invasion, since it is already able to achieve the same results by other means. The nature of the current military operations amounts to dress rehearsal for isolation in Taiwan, a cordon that blocks or slows down many of its sea routes with the outside world and disrupts its air traffic. In principle, with the repeated violations of water and airspace, it is shown that Chinese Taiwan in all respects, its autonomy is only a presumptuous illusion. On a practical level, it is shown that Taiwan’s relations with the rest of the world are at the mercy of Beijing’s will. As long as the so-called military maneuvers last, the traffic of container ships loaded with semiconductors from Taipei to the United States or Europe is slowed down and disrupted. Beijing is simulating an economic sanction that China can apply to the West with very serious consequences for our economies. Solidarity with Taiwan, already very ambiguous and fragile in Europe, was immediately put to the test. The strangulation of the Taiwanese economy it is also the most effective means of pressure to convince the population of the island that they must not only renounce all desire for independence, but must prepare for a scenario of reunification under the conditions dictated by Xi Jinping.

Is the ground invasion becoming superfluous?

Second post. Still remaining within the framework of a very paradoxical optimism, even to Chinese public opinion, Xi Jinping says that perhaps a classic military invasion (amphibious landing, dispatch of airborne ground troops, fighting on the island) is not possible. -be not necessary, since the regime Communists can achieve the same result with naval, air, missile encirclement and all offensive actions deployed in these hours. In this sense, the invasion of Taiwan is already underway. Some reports and analyzes published by authoritative government bodies in Beijing, such as the Global Times, a newspaper with a strong nationalist imprint, are of this nature.

Threats against the United States and Japan

Third post. So-called military maneuvers are ambivalent and bijective: they are also a large-scale test of tactics and arsenals that could be used for a classic invasion, with territorial occupation. The type of weapons used, for example missiles, are capable of targeting even US military bases in Okinawa, South Korea, other bases in Japan, in addition to the forces of US allies like the Philippines. It is therefore a very concrete and visible response to Joe Biden’s announcement on the American military intervention which would arise to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack. The message to America and its allies reverses a version of the strategic ambiguity against them: Xi hides his true intentions about an invasion of Taiwan, its characteristics or its date, but clarifies until the damage inflicted on the protectors of the island would be huge. Never before has such a precise and threatening definition been reached of a zone of Chinese influence where military hegemony is added to economic hegemony. The area is not limited to the immediate vicinity, Japanese and Korean security itself being called into question. From Singapore to Indonesia, many other pro-Western countries are being forced to reconsider their future.

Preparing for a future without Taiwan?

Some very tentative conclusions. The United States is not backing down from its promise to defend the island, but it knows that it may not be able to do so. Washington is therefore already preparing a future without Taiwan in at least one sector, that of semiconductors, with the maneuver of 270 billion to subsidize the reconquest of a productive leadership in this industry. The times to build autonomy are very long and a naval blockade prolonged by China around Taiwan would do enormous damage in the immediate future. Europe even more vulnerable; it must begin to factor the shortage of semiconductors into its future as it is trying to do with the shortage of natural gas. Politically, it is still premature to take stock of Nancy Pelosi’s visit because some things are clear. What is striking is the immense imbalance, the immense disproportion between the career of an institutional personality who has shown solidarity, and the armed reaction that has resulted. Moreover, it is clear that the plans for military maneuvers had been ready for a long time, a response of this magnitude not appearing in a few weeks or even in a few months. So Pelosi did nothing but provide the expected pretext and speed up the timeline for a confrontation that Xi was planning anyway.

But would the Taiwanese fight like the Ukrainians?

Nancy Pelosi’s inappropriate – many Westerners say – provocative and illegal – visit by the Chinese government to Taiwan has sparked allegations and fears of a possible escalation of tensions between China and the United States. The scenario already evoked for months seems almost to come true in advance, according to which after Ukraine it will be Taiwan’s turn to become the new hot war within the framework of the second cold war between the West and the Sino- Russian. The first question that must be asked is that no one asks: would the Taiwanese fight like the Ukrainians if they were attacked? The secondary n non-trivial question. After all, what happens in Ukraine is largely determined by the behavior of the attacked people, of their armed forces, of their democratically elected leaders. Whatever the Putins say, describing the Ukrainian war as a proxy war and the resistance against the aggressor as if instigated by America, it was actually the Ukrainians who decided to resist. They are the ones who asked us for help, and they only got it partially. Many Ukrainians died, others will die, to defend their family, their land, their freedom. Would the Taiwanese do the same? There is a skeptical train of thought, which looks at certain data. Despite Xi Jinping’s repeated threat of annexation by military force, Taiwan devotes only 1.9% of its GDP to defence. This is less than Poland and the Baltic countries, less than the official target set by NATO member states, which is 2% of GDP.

L’Taiwan Army it is described by American experts as insufficient, even plagued by corruption. More important still is the spirit of the people: the Taiwanese, if asked about it, appear as pacifist as many Europeans, most of them reluctant to die for their homeland. Like us, the Taiwanese grew up in wealth and peace, they don’t have a warrior ethic. They value their freedoms, their rights, their democracy, but that does not mean that they are even ready to sacrifice their lives for these values. The picture painted by these polls begs the question: why should America send soldiers to die for Taiwan in the event of a Chinese military aggression, if the Taiwanese are not as determined and dedicated as the Ukrainians? These are important but abstract questions, because no one can predict a priori what the reaction would be in a real war.