My decision to join Jokowi is not bad!





Jakarta – Minister of Defense (Minister of Defence) Prabowo Subianto recounted his decision to join the firm President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Prabowo said his decision to join Jokowi was not bad. “We are on the right path, we are moving toward what we need to get to. And my brothers and sisters, it’s true that we are a rich country, but what about us? manage, how do we manage this wealth. Thank God we see this is proof that my decision to join President Joko Widodo was not wrong,” Prabowo said during his address at the PPAD National Gathering 2022 which was broadcast live on PPAD TNI TV YouTube, Friday (5/8/2022). Prabowo also alluded to many who laughed at him when he joined Jokowi’s cabinet. But that didn’t make him resign and stay in Jokowi’s cabinet. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “In the past, many laughed at me, but no, that’s the proof. That’s the proof, we admit that this government has a lot of shortcomings, but that’s the result we achieved together. And I believe that Mr. Luhut, I believe that even President Jokowi, we should not be satisfied with this success. “But we do not always hit our own friends. You see what it is sometimes, the football team he fought to death against, he makes a few mistakes, it’s all blasphemous,” he said. “So, brothers and sisters, the fact is that we believe that the development strategy carried out by our predecessors is correct, the development strategy currently carried out by the government of Joko Widodo will even accelerate the development of our nation,” Prabowo added. On this occasion, Prabowo also briefly commented on Jokowi’s cabinet. He hoped that if elected president in 2019, the cabinet he would form would be the same as the one formed by Jokowi today. “So when I entered the cabinet, Pak Luhut was my witness, and several ministers, when I entered the cabinet, I looked, I saw the room. The first days I entered the cabinet , I said, ‘Bang, if I was president yesterday, his face is almost the same. This is my cabinet,’ Prabowo said. Moreover, Prabowo assured that it would not be difficult to find his ranks. He made sure he wouldn’t look at people’s backgrounds if he chose his ranks. “So if it’s in the national interest, we have to look for the best sons and daughters from all over the Indonesian nation. Don’t look at the background, don’t look at ethnicity, religion, race, whatever. Don’t look not to which child, don’t see what happened in the past “We had a lot of differences, we had a lot of differences, but one for red and white, we have to become one,” Prabowo said. Also watch the video ‘NasDem Elite Analysis of Prabowo-Jokowi’s Potential in 2024’:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-6218193/prabowo-keputusan-saya-gabung-jokowi-tidak-salah

