Mamata Banerjee in Delhi on a 4-day visit, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Draupadi Murmu today





Mamata Banerjee is likely to discuss TPS rights for West Bengal with PM Modi, sources say New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a four-day visit and is due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss several issues including GST dues for her state. Ms Banerjee, who is also Trinamool’s Congress leader, met her party’s MPs and discussed with them the current session of parliament and the road to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources said. She also asked them for suggestions for the names of the seven new districts in West Bengal announced by her recently, they said. On Friday, Ms Banerjee is due to meet President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During her meeting with the Prime Minister, she is likely to discuss TPS rights for West Bengal, sources said. The West Bengal Chief Minister will attend a meeting of Niti Aayog on August 7, sources said, a meeting with opposition leaders is also scheduled. As Trinamool prepares for Congress in Parliament, Ms Banerjee could also meet Sonia Gandhi, who is being questioned by the Law Enforcement Branch in a money laundering case. Meanwhile, Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said: “We met (Union Rural Development Minister and Panchayati Raj) Giriraj Singh and he promised to resolve the MGNREGA issue within 48 hours. It’s been over a month and all I’ve received is an answer page I gave to Mamata Banerjee.” With former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee under the scanner of the Law Enforcement Directorate in the money-for-jobs scam in the state, sources have said it is unlikely that Ms. Banerjee addresses the media. Prime Minister Modi will chair a Niti Aayog board meeting on August 7, where issues related to agriculture, health and economy will be discussed. The council meets regularly. Its first meeting took place on February 8, 2015. Mrs. Banerjee had missed last year’s council meeting. She is expected to raise concerns about non-payment of GST dues and federalism issues at this year’s meeting.

